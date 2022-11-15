Washington foundation awards $15K to two Helena-area groups

Two Helena-based service organizations were among 100 groups statewide to share $350,000 from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, it was announced Tuesday.

Helena Food Share will receive $10,000 and The Salvation Army Helena will receive $5,000, foundation officials said.

The grants were given to food pantries, rescue missions, homeless shelters, and Salvation Army organizations across Montana to help the state’s “most vulnerable citizens during the holiday season,” foundation officials said in a news release.

Maj. Iva West, pastor and corps officer for the Salvation Army Helena, said they will use the money for their Christmas program and for providing food as well as toys and clothing for low-income families.

“We are just so grateful,” she said of the foundation’s gift. “They are so good to us.”

West said these funds impact a lot of people’s lives in Lewis and Clark County.

Helena Food Share said it felt thankful and grateful as well. Spokeswoman Patty White said special gifts during this time of year are always appreciated.

She said the funds will be used for food programs. She said this was not the first time Helena Food Share had benefited from the Washington foundation.

"They have supported in the past and we are always really grateful," White said.

The Montana Food Bank Network, which is based in Missoula but aids food banks statewide, received $20,000, foundation officials said.

The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation is the major philanthropic organization for The Washington Cos. and the Washington family headed by billionaire Dennis Washington and wife, Phyllis. It strives to better the human condition by supporting programs and services that give people the tools to improve the quality of their lives and to benefit society as a whole.

Funding comes from personal contributions from the Washington family and annual contributions from The Washington Cos. Since its inception in 1988, the foundation has distributed over $440 million in grants to nonprofit organizations.

According to the foundation website, Dennis Washington built a worldwide heavy construction business that he sold in 2007. He owns companies in mining, railroads, marine transportation, shipbuilding, heavy equipment sales and environmental remediation. Phyllis J. Peterson Washington taught elementary school in Missoula for several years, and later became an interior decorator and antiquarian.

The foundation’s Holiday Giving Program is in addition to other grants awarded annually to these organizations and is intended to provide the resources they need to ensure that people have nutritious food during the holiday season.

Foundation Executive Director Mike Halligan said the grants will hopefully help address shortages of food, shelter, clothing and other basic needs.

“Our goal with this donation is to get badly needed resources into the hands of the staff and volunteers of these critically important organizations, especially now with the winter months approaching,” he said in an email.

In Montana, one in 10 people struggle with hunger and one in six Montana children live in homes that face food insecurity, putting them at risk of hunger. Good nutrition, particularly in the early years of life, is important for establishing a solid foundation that affects a child’s future physical and mental health, academic achievement, and economic productivity.