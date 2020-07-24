Warning issued to Helena Valley store accused of violating mask order

According to Niemann, the complaints suggest that the store has been using the medical exemption of the governor’s order as an excuse for customers and staff to not wear a mask.

“There’s a very small minority that would fall into a category of exemption,” she said. “It’s not a majority.”

Steve Bartmess, whose family owns Bob’s Valley Market, said the store has been following the mask order since day one. He said he has been directing his staff to wear a mask per the governor’s directive, but any employees or customers who are exempt for medical reasons should be allowed to keep their health issues private.

“If somebody’s not wearing a face mask coming into my store, I’m not going to harass them about it,” he said. “I assume they have a medical problem.”

Niemann said anyone found in violation of the mask order could be charged with a misdemeanor, but the health department will continue working with Bob’s Valley Market in hopes of avoiding legal action.

“We just need them to do the right thing so we don’t have to take it to the county attorney,” she said.