The Pipes and Drums of the Black Devils, a Helena-based Highland bagpipe and drum band, have released their St. Patrick’s Day performance schedule for Friday. Appearances are in Helena unless otherwise noted:
8-8:15 a.m.: State Capitol front steps
8:15-8:30 a.m.: Capitol rotunda
9:30-10 a.m.: Touchmark Assisted Living facility
11-11:30 a.m.: Hawthorn School
1:30-2 p.m.: Radley School/Prickly Pear School in East Helena
3-3:30 p.m.: Cooney Home
4:45-5:15 p.m.: Blackfoot River Brewing
5:30-6 p.m. Gold Bar/Western Bar
6:15-6:45 p.m.: Ten Mile Brewing Co.
6:50-8:20 p.m.: Brothers Taproom/Confluence
7:50-8:10 p.m. Lewis and Clark Brewery
8:45-9:!5 p.m. Jester’s Bar
9:45-10:15 p.m. Rialto Bar