"Wake the Giant Music and Color Festival" – an end-of-summer music event and fundraiser for West Mont – was held Aug. 25-26, featuring five music acts and a Color Throw.

The third annual event opened Aug. 25 at Lewis & Clark Tap Room and continued Aug. 26 at West Mont Farm & Gardens. West Mont is celebrating its 50th year of serving Montanans with disabilities. Lewis & Clark Brewing Co. has partnered on the event each year.

People were able to visit West Mont, at 3240 York Road, which featured food vendors and entertainment. They also had a chance to visit West Mont’s farm. It also featured animal encounters, a hayride and scavanger hunt.

West Mont, a nonprofit, is funded in part by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Developmental Disabilities Division. With over 215 employees, it is one of Helena’s larger non-governmental employers. West Mont still relies on donations.

For more on West Mont, go to: https://westmonthelena.com/