Wake the Giant Music Festival to benefit West Mont

“Mike Ryan is another Texas dude,” Farrell sought out. “I really like his music. I personally think he’s going to be a superstar. He has a really good voice. His lyrics are very, very good -- well thought out.”

Ryan’s critically acclaimed albums and singles have earned millions of streams, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His album “Blink You’ll Miss It” was No. 15 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums Chart and the Top 40 Independent Albums chart.

It drew 36 million cumulative streams and yielded #1 song “Damn Good Goodbye.”

The festival program rounds out with some of the most popular local Helena and Montana bands.

Levi Blom, who was a hockey player for the Helena Bighorns, is very, very popular in Dillon, said Farrell. “He’s big in Wyoming. He plays all over the Northwest. He’s super entertaining. He writes all his own music. He has some incredible musicians in his band,” adding that they had been heavy metal musicians but are now playing country rock.

“Insufficient Funds is terrific,” added Farrell. They have really good covers and some original music, as well. And they have a good following in Helena.