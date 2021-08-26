Wake the Giant Music Festival to benefit West Mont

Master of honky tonk, Whitey Morgan and the 78’s, headline this weekend’s Wake the Giant Music Festival, Saturday, Aug. 28, at West Mont Farm & Gardens, 3240 York Road.
The festival kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and runs to 10 and features seven bands-- including some of Helena’s most popular dance bands.
It’s a benefit for West Mont, a nonprofit providing disability services in the Helena area.
“Their facility is pretty amazing,” said Max Pigman, owner of Lewis & Clark Brewing, who is partnering on the festival.
West Mont has a beautiful setting for the festival, he said, and a really great one-day line-up.
Headliner Morgan has done solo acoustic shows at Lewis & Clark Tap Room and has built a strong Helena following, said Pigman.
That’s where he first caught Robin Farrell’s eye. He’s West Mont’s operations business director, a music lover and the lead organizer of this inaugural music festival.
Morgan has been hailed by music critics as “the modern-day Waylon Jennings.”
“We liked his style of music,” said Farrell. “It’s kind of Southern country rock -- a Marshall Tucker, Waylon Jennings kind of style.”
Texas singer/songwriter Sunny Sweeney is another artist who’s drawn crowds at the Tap Room.
“She has a really good country following,” Pigman said, particularly in Texas and Oklahoma.
“She’s pretty sought after in Montana,” Farrell added. “She’s playing in Livingston the night before Helena and then in Red Lodge afterwards.
“She’s traveled and toured with (Rock Hall of Famer) Bob Seger for several years. In his day, he was one of the biggest names in the industry.”
The Academy of Country Music Awards nominated Sweeney in 2013 for Top New Female Artist.
Her 2010 single, "From a Table Away," charted in the Top 10 on U.S. Billboard’s Hot Country Songs in 2011.
“Mike Ryan is another Texas dude,” Farrell sought out. “I really like his music. I personally think he’s going to be a superstar. He has a really good voice. His lyrics are very, very good -- well thought out.”
Ryan’s critically acclaimed albums and singles have earned millions of streams, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
His album “Blink You’ll Miss It” was No. 15 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums Chart and the Top 40 Independent Albums chart.
It drew 36 million cumulative streams and yielded #1 song “Damn Good Goodbye.”
The festival program rounds out with some of the most popular local Helena and Montana bands.
Levi Blom, who was a hockey player for the Helena Bighorns, is very, very popular in Dillon, said Farrell. “He’s big in Wyoming. He plays all over the Northwest. He’s super entertaining. He writes all his own music. He has some incredible musicians in his band,” adding that they had been heavy metal musicians but are now playing country rock.
“Insufficient Funds is terrific,” added Farrell. They have really good covers and some original music, as well. And they have a good following in Helena.
Ten Years Gone is a perennial crowd favorite and plays a really wide repertoire of music from the ‘70s up to the 2000s. “They cover a wide span of music, a lot of different genres, and they draw really, really well in Helena.”
Also in the lineup is John Montoya, who is a good friend, said Farrell. “He plays a lot of local bars and plays everything from ‘60s songs to currents.”
He’ll be playing music during set-up time.
“He’s really, really fun and entertaining. He’s going to surprise people. They’re going to really enjoy him a lot.”
Pigman noted that Insufficient Funds and Ten Years Gone “are probably the two most popular cover bands in town. They always get people going and dancing.”
Although Farrell’s really excited to host the music festival, “what’s really important for us is the cause. We’re raising money for our agency and we’re supporting individuals with developmental disabilities.”
The money raised “allows our agency to provide better care.”
“Who knows where this can go down the road,” Pigman said of the festival.
“I think this is a great opportunity to support some nice local and regional talent and bring in some national talent as well.”
It also has great potential to be a sustainable, money-making opportunity for West Mont.
Tickets are $40 early bird; $45 at door; limited number of VIP tickets are available for $100 with VIP parking and seating, access to beverage truck and more.
Lewis & Clark Brewing will provide a beverage and food truck, plus additional food vendors will be on hand.
Visit http://www.wakethegiantfestival.com for details and tickets.
West Mont has been caring for Montanans since 1973, offering a wide range of services for people with developmental disabilities.
It operates 17 facilities throughout Helena and provides a variety of services including residential, employment, vocational training, nursing care, respite and recreational/social activities.