“Wakanda Forever:” The king is dead, long live the Queens

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

At the Cinemark

(PG-13)

Grade: B

Sheri Flanders of the Chicago Reader wrote the review I hoped to write about “Wakanda Forever.”

“A thoughtful and mature exploration of communal grief and a fitting tribute to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman,” wrote Flanders.

I begin with the words of Flanders, because I suspect she’s speaking for the pride of panthers who celebrated the sequel as a worthy successor to the brilliant “Black Panther.”

Alas, I saw the sequel as ultimately a retreat from the transcendent “Black Panther” back into the mainstream Marvel formula, often including a numbing onslaught of sound and fury.

I will acknowledge, however, that formula finish is preceded by very powerful and touching scenes during which I, too, was entranced.

Ultimately, I found “Wakanda Forever” a formula Marvel film, periodically interrupted by tender, tearful and glorious moments of communal grief. The eulogy to Chadwick Boseman felt upstaged by formula action.

An undeniable strength is the rise of Black women to the forefront of the franchise. The cast of Black actresses — Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Angela Basset, Lupita Nyong’o — is a glorious tribute to both Black women in the past and Black women now. I loved them all.

And I must shout out praise to the costumes, the sets and even the jewelry that dazzled us.

But, that said, the artistry found in the original “Black Panther” was more masterful — a kaleidoscope that exploded off the screen — whereas the sequel felt more subdued, more derivative.

The story is far more complicated than a film about grief needed to be. We are taken on a deep dive into a global battle that includes proud Black warriors and greedy Western capitalists coveting Vibranium! The sub-theme of the harms of colonization are noble, but hopelessly convoluted.

The contemporary scenes involving 21st century FBI/CIA all seemed out of place in a film paying tribute to the Black civilization of Wakanda.

I’ll end by sharing words from my Marvel-ous consultant, Juno. She agrees that “Wakanda Forever” is too complex and dives a bit deep into Marvel formula, but she was enchanted, nonetheless.

Let’s let Juno have the last word:

“I received those moments of communal grief not as welcomed interruptions,” said Juno, “but rather as moments thoughtfully interwoven throughout a formulaic plot to invite us to grieve the passing of a Chadwick Boseman alongside the citizens of Wakanda as they grieved the passing of their King, brother, son, friend, and hero. The stars of this film are the script and direction — both of which find a poignant balance between expanding the lore of the Black Panther world, while also paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman in as elegant a manner as circumstances allowed.”