Voter turnout tops 70% as county prepares for unprecedented Election Day

Since Montana began allowing same-day voter registration, McCue said the number of Election Day registrants has increased in each presidential election. In 2016, Lewis and Clark County had 690 voters register on Election Day, and McCue said that line "was over an hour long."

"Since then, we have been looking for ways to reduce this wait time," McCue said in the email. "We came up with a good plan that doubles the amount of form processing tables and implements a new check-in system."

Because of the extended deadline for normal registration this year and the changes implemented locally, McCue expects the number of late registrants will be down from previous elections.

One group of voters officials are concerned about, however, are those who were mailed a ballot in early October but want to vote in-person.

McCue encouraged those voters to either use the drive-thru drop-off sites or at least bring the ballots mailed to them to the elections department.

"We are finding that a lot of people don’t realize that the ballots issued by mail or in person are exactly the same," McCue said. "They’ll save themselves and everyone else time by using the ballot that was already issued to them."