Vosejpka resigning as Helena College's dean

Laura Vosejpka has announced her resignation from the position of dean of Helena College effective May 15.

This decision comes after a single school year with Helena College. Vosejpka moved to Helena from Michigan to take the position in August 2019. One of her major goals for the college was to further expand on its relationships with community partners.

Vosejpka announced via a press release that she intends to return to Michigan to be with her family.

"Recent global events have caused nearly everything in our lives to change. In my case, it has created a need for me to return to my family in Michigan," said Vosejpka, in a message to Helena College faculty and staff. "This was an incredibly difficult decision for me to make. I feel confident in the fact that, thanks to the hard work and dedication of everyone here, the college is moving forward in a positive way."

The college's associate dean of academic and student affairs, Dr. Sandy Bauman, will serve as the interim dean and CEO of the college. This was announced by the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education on Monday.

Bauman has been the college's associate dean for the past two years. She is a graduate of Montana State University in Bozeman, where she earned a doctorate in adult and higher education. Bauman previously worked as an instructor, academic advisor and director of academic success for Great Falls College.

