Volunteers turn out for Helena Area Habitat for Humanity's Women Build

Sounds of flooring snapping into place and paint rolling onto walls permeated a block of a Helena neighborhood Saturday for the annual Helena Area Habitat for Humanity Women Build.

Six homes in the Mountain View Meadows subdivision are taking shape as staff and volunteers worked the past few months with local families building their houses from the ground up. Saturday’s event is a particularly special one for many in the community as a collective force of women came out to volunteer their time and construction skills.

“Women build is a national event that brings a focus to women working in construction and the skilled trades and it also sheds light that women are disproportionately affected by unaffordable housing,” said Julia Pharmer, an administrative associate with Habitat who helped organize the event.

The Helena Women Build is one of about 235 nationwide as well as in Canada and India. Both Pharmer and AmeriCorps member Jordyn Hedberg who works as volunteer coordinator were excited by the turnout. About 70 women and men came out Saturday and the interest was so high that volunteers had to be placed on a waitlist. For the first time in the event’s history, Habitat will hold a second Women Build later this summer.