Volunteers gather in Helena to cut firewood for the needy

About 30 volunteers gathered in Helena Sunday to bring a little warmth to the needy.

The volunteers, who are members of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and/or the Prickly Pear Land Trust, coordinated with the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) through the Rocky Mountain Development Council to cut firewood for the “warm hearts warm homes” project for distribution to families and individuals in need.

John Beaver, board chair of the Prickly Pear Land Trust and who serves with United Methodist Ministries, said it was a church project that the land trust decided to help with.

Church volunteers also made several dozen soup packets to be given to the needy.

Mark’s Lumber, Gardenwerks and Raymond Construction donated materials and equipment and 30 community volunteers sawed, cut, and stacked 11 cords of wood which is now available for firewood. PPLT is hosting the firewood on its property for distribution.

Beaver said Mark’s Lumber donated a 40-cubic yard truck of logs and delivered it for free.

“They were just great to work with,” he said. “They were really generous and enthusiastic.”