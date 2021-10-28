Volunteer opportunities in Helena

- St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – weekly showers for the unsheltered in the community. Shower attendants needed Tuesdays 9am-12pm weekly.
- The Friendship Center – Crisis Line Volunteer Training
- Tax Preparation Volunteers for 2022 tax season – a variety of ways to help low income, elderly neighbors get their taxes completed.
- Traffic Control – 3rd dose vaccination clinics at the Fairgrounds. https://signup.com/go/EJuqPfN
- Install weatherproofing on windows- local elder looking for assistance with installation on first floor.
- Help with rebuilding a wheelchair ramp- local need to help support the weight of an electric wheelchair.
- Family Promise - Looking for volunteer to assist with providing groceries or home cooked meals for families in the Family Promise programs. Volunteers to stay overnight to monitor the location where families are staying.
- Lewis and Clark Literacy Council –Be a Book Pal- read to elementary age student one hour per week.
- Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition - QPR Training: go to lcsuicideprevention.org) for class dates.
- Good Samaritan Ministries - Full and part time volunteers needed to sort donations and stock shelves in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store.
- United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area - -Office assistance indoor/outdoor variety – during office hours M-F 8am-5pm --Board Member recruitment for 2022.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters - Become a Big Brother or Big Sister – one on one mentoring.
- Big Sky Autism Project - Board Member Recruitment – Big Sky Autism Project Board Treasurer, Board Member and Grant Officer Board Member needed.
- American Red Cross - – you can still donate at the Blood Donation Center at 3150 North Montana Avenue by appointment 1-800-733-2767 –Support Red Cross as a volunteer, case manager, assist in disaster response.
- Rocky Mountain Development Council - Meals on Wheels – deliver meals to seniors 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
- Year-Round Parenting from the Heart -- Child care provider – Thursdays 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Point in Time Survey- Jan. 27, 2022 evening hours, assisting in completing surveys around the community.
- Florence Crittenton - Grocery Shoppers – weekly grocery shopping 3-4 hours per week - Life Skills and Recreation Volunteers Needed – teach young families new life skills – anything from yoga to budgeting to baby message to how to enjoy the outdoors. - Cleaner for Childcare/Preschool – reliable cleaning support for child care center.
- Helena Community Gardens – prepare plots, planting, and caretaking - * Weeding Food Share Beds * Weed-Whacking * Pulling white-top.
- Camp Counselors – Camp Ivy March 2022 Serve Montana Communities | Montana Joining Community Forces (montanajcf.org).
- The Humane Society of the United States - Volunteer District Leader – serve as an ambassador to legislative priorities.
If you are a local nonprofit and you have opportunities for volunteers give United Way a call (442-4360) and we will help you get the word out by posting your opportunities on www.volunteerhelena.org.
If you are looking to volunteer, you have found the right webpage. When the community is generous everyone wins! Volunteering is shown to improve health by strengthening the body, improving mood, and lessening stress in volunteers. (Volunteer Hub).
Visit www.volunteerhelena.org
Your one-stop-shop to get out and get involved in the Lewis and Clark Area.