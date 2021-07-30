VOLUNTEER HELENA

LC County Disaster and Emergency Services -- Traffic Control -- “Gatekeeper” -- Donations Manager -- Set up of Panels for Corral Sign up to volunteer at this link: https://signup.com/go/TyyXEBR.

Family Promise -- Looking for volunteer to assist with providing groceries or home cooked meals for families in the Family Promise programs. Volunteers to stay overnight to monitor the location where families are staying.

Helena Community Gardens -- prepare plots, planting, and caretaking - * Weeding Food Share Beds * Weed-Whacking * Pulling white-top.

Lewis and Clark Literacy Council -- Entering library in to Libib, an online library catalog. Book Pals volunteers – assist elementary students with reading skills one hour pers week.

Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition -- QPR Training: go to lcsuicideprevention.org) for class dates.

Mental Health Awareness Month Events - https://lcsuicideprevention.org/.

Good Samaritan Ministries -- Full and part time volunteers needed to sort donations and stock shelves in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store.