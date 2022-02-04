VOLUNTEER HELENA

If you are a local nonprofit and you have opportunities for volunteers give United Way a call 406-442-4360 and we will help you get the word out by posting your opportunities on www.volunteerhelena.org.

American Red Cross -- donate at the Blood Donation Center at 3150 North Montana Avenue by appointment 1-800-733-2767 –Volunteer as a case manager, assist in disaster response or transportation specialist.

Tax Preparation Volunteers for 2022 tax season – a variety of ways to help low income, elderly neighbors get their taxes completed.

Helena Community Gardens – prepare plots, planting, and caretaking - * Weeding Food Share Beds * Weed-Whacking * Pulling white-top.

Camp Counselors – Camp Ivy March 2022 Serve Montana Communities | Montana Joining Community Forces (montanajcf.org)

ExplorationWorks! – Tinkerlab Volunteers, help facilitate STEM activities or children and families.

Rocky Mountain Development Council - Meals on Wheels – deliver meals to seniors 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.

Lewis and Clark County 4-H -- A variety of volunteers needed to teach 4-H students life skills such as woodworking, welding, scrapbooking, interior design, electricity, or aerospace.

Florence Crittenton - Grocery Shoppers – weekly grocery shopping 3-4 hours per week - Life Skills and Recreation Volunteers Needed – teach young families new life skills – anything from yoga to budgeting to baby message to how to enjoy the outdoors. - Cleaner for Childcare/Preschool – reliable cleaning support for childcare center.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – weekly showers for the unsheltered in the community. Shower attendants needed Tuesdays 9 a.m.-noon weekly.

Assist local neighbors with basic household projects – call 442-4360 for a list of needs.

Family Promise - Looking for volunteer to assist with providing groceries or home cooked meals for families in the Family Promise programs. Volunteers to stay overnight to monitor the location where families are staying.

Lewis and Clark Literacy Council – Tutors needed.

Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition -- QPR Training: go to lcsuicideprevention.org) for class dates.

Good Samaritan Ministries -- Full and part time volunteers needed to sort donations and stock shelves in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store.

Big Brothers Big Sisters -- Become a Big Brother or Big Sister – one-on-one mentoring.

Big Sky Autism Project -- Board Member Recruitment – Big Sky Autism Project Board Treasurer, Board Member and Grant Officer Board Member needed.

Year-Round Parenting from the Heart -- Child care provider – Thursdays 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Humane Society of the United States - Volunteer District Leader – serve as an ambassador to legislative priorities.

