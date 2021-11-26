VOLUNTEER HELENA

If you are a local nonprofit and you have opportunities for volunteers give United Way a call 406-442-4360 and we will help you get the word out by posting your opportunities on www.volunteerhelena.org.
- Toys for Tots -- go to Marine Toys for Tots to sign up to volunteer or find other ways to support Toys for Tots.
- Montana Joining Community Forces -- Veteran’s Christmas Help – Adopt a Vet https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508094EADAA28A2F58-adopt4 or Volunteer https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508094EADAA28A2F58-joining.
- St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – weekly showers for the unsheltered in the community. Shower attendants needed Tuesdays 9am-12pm weekly.
- The Friendship Center – Crisis Line Volunteer Training.
- Tax Preparation Volunteers for 2022 tax season – a variety of ways to help low income, elderly neighbors get their taxes completed.
- Traffic Control – 3rd dose vaccination clinics at the Fairgrounds. https://signup.com/go/EJuqPfN.
- Assist local neighbors with basic household projects – call 406-442-4360 for a list of needs.
- Family Promise - Looking for volunteer to assist with providing groceries or home cooked meals for families in the Family Promise programs. Volunteers to stay overnight to monitor the location where families are staying.
- Lewis and Clark Literacy Council -- Tutors needed.
- Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition -- QPR Training: go to lcsuicideprevention.org) for class dates.
- Good Samaritan Ministries - Full and part time volunteers needed to sort donations and stock shelves in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store.
- United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area -- Office assistance indoor/outdoor variety – during office hours M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m. -- Board Committee Member recruitment – finance and campaign committee positions available.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters -- Become a Big Brother or Big Sister – one on one mentoring.
- Big Sky Autism Project -- Board Member Recruitment – Big Sky Autism Project Board Treasurer, Board Member and Grant Officer Board Member needed.
- American Red Cross -- you can still donate at the Blood Donation Center at 3150 N. Montana Ave., by appointment 1-800-733-2767 –Support Red Cross as a volunteer, case manager, assist in disaster response.
- Rocky Mountain Development Council -- Meals on Wheels – deliver meals to seniors 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.
- Year-Round Parenting from the Heart -- Child care provider – Thursdays 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Point in Time Survey -- Jan. 27, 2022, evening hours, assisting in completing surveys around the community.
- Florence Crittenton - Grocery Shoppers -- weekly grocery shopping 3-4 hours per week - Life Skills and Recreation Volunteers Needed – teach young families new life skills – anything from yoga to budgeting to baby message to how to enjoy the outdoors. - Cleaner for Childcare/Preschool – reliable cleaning support for childcare center.
- Helena Community Gardens – prepare plots, planting, and caretaking - * Weeding Food Share Beds * Weed-Whacking * Pulling white-top.
- Camp Counselors – Camp Ivy March 2022 Serve Montana Communities | Montana Joining Community Forces (montanajcf.org).
- The Humane Society of the United States -- Volunteer District Leader – serve as an ambassador to legislative priorities.