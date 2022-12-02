VOLUNTEER HELENA

If you are a local nonprofit and you have opportunities for volunteers give United Way a call at 406-442-4360 and we will help you get the word out by posting your opportunities on www.volunteerhelena.org.

Helena Schools Speech and Debate – looking for speech and debate judges. Judges needed for this weekend and periodically throughout the school year. https://forms.gle/HVCFEmoqJzLp1ExU7.

Helena Food Share – looking for volunteer help at food pantry. Call 443-3663 to sign up to volunteer.

STARBASE – Afterschool mentors needed 3-5 p.m. for 10 weeks. https://forms.office.com/r/aQ50SeyKBG.

Big Brothers Big Sisters — Become a Big Brother or Big Sister – one on one mentoring, especially needing Big Brothers.

Good Samaritan Ministries—Full and part time volunteers needed to sort donations and stock shelves in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store.

SCORE – Looking for small business mentors and community advocates.

Free Tax Help – co-hosted by United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, AARP, Rural Dynamics and others is looking for volunteers to help with free tax clinics. A variety of roles are available. Training provided for tax preparers starting December 2022.

Special Olympics – Local Program Coordinator – acts as “athletic director” and coordinates volunteers and athletes.

Big Sky Autism Project – Looking for board members and grant writers.

Lewis and Clark County 4-H – A variety of volunteers needed to teach 4-H students life skills such as wildlife, small engine, robotics, outdoor adventure, forestry, entomology and citizenship.

Board Member Recruitment – United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area is seeking active board members.

Montana State Veterans Cemetery – Volunteers needed for the upkeep of the VA Cemetery. Grounds works and office work available.

Helena Habitat for Humanity – Volunteer Groups for home building and volunteers to work in the ReStore needed.

Friendship Center – Crisis Line Volunteer Training – 406-442-6800.

Lewis and Clark Criminal Justice Services – Looking for volunteers to teach life skills, groups, in the jail to increase life skills and reduce recidivism.

Childcare Connections – Minor building repairs, roof and overhand areas, painting, sanding.

Tree Planters – Growing Friends of Helena is looking for volunteers to plant trees and support the tree planting process.

Board Member Recruitment – CASA is looking for new board members. Make a difference in the life of a child.

Committee Members and Event Planning – Boy Scouts of America Prickly Pear District.

Animal Care and Socialization and Gardening – Rocking Tree Farm welcoming volunteers to assist with a variety of animals and has opportunities for gardening and sharing the harvest. Minimum age 3 years old with parent.

AWARE Early Childhood Services – Infant and Toddler Classroom Volunteers – Administrative Assistant.

ExplorationWorks! – Tinkerlab Volunteers, help facilitate STEM activities or children and families.

American Red Cross – Donate at the Blood Donation Center at 3150 North Montana Avenue by appointment: 1-800-733-2767 – Seeking mental health professionals to help in times of disaster.

Helena Community Gardens – Prepare plots, planting, and caretaking—Weeding Food Share Beds—Weed-Whacking—Pulling white-top.

Rocky Mountain Development Council – Meals on Wheels – deliver meals to seniors 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.

Florence Crittenton—Life Skills and Recreation Volunteers Needed – teach young families new life skills – anything from yoga to budgeting to baby message to how to enjoy the outdoors. Cleaner for Childcare/Preschool – reliable cleaning support for childcare center.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – Weekly showers for the unsheltered in the community. Shower attendants needed Tuesdays 9 a.m.-noon weekly.

Family Promise—Looking for volunteer to assist with providing groceries or home cooked meals for families in the Family Promise programs. Volunteers to stay overnight to monitor the location where families are staying.

Lewis and Clark Literacy Council – Tutors needed.

Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition—QPR Training: go to lcsuicideprevention.org for class dates.

Year-Round Parenting from the Heart – Child care provider – Thursdays 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Humane Society of the United States – Volunteer District Leader – serve as an ambassador to legislative priorities.