VOLUNTEER HELENA

Day of Caring: United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area Sept. 25 from 9 a.m.-noon.

Family Promise: Looking for volunteers to assist with providing groceries or home cooked meals for families in the Family Promise programs. Volunteers to stay overnight to monitor the location where families are staying

Helena Community Gardens: prepare plots, planting, and caretaking - * Weeding Food Share Beds * Weed-Whacking * Pulling white-top.

Lewis and Clark Literacy Council: Be a Book Pal- read to elementary age student one hour per week.

Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition: QPR Training: go to lcsuicideprevention.org) for class dates. Mental Health Awareness Month Events - https://lcsuicideprevention.org/.

Good Samaritan Ministries: Full and part time volunteers needed to sort donations and stock shelves in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store.