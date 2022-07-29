VOLUNTEER HELENA

If you are a local nonprofit and you have opportunities for volunteers give United Way a call at 406-442-4360 and we will help you get the word out by posting your opportunities on www.volunteerhelena.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters – Needs 2-3 volunteers Saturday, July 30, and Monday, Aug. 1, to help move furniture while carpets are cleaned due to the July 3 flooding.

Lewis and Clark Criminal Justice Services – looking for volunteers to teach like skills, groups, in the jail to increase life skills and reduce recidivism.

Childcare Connections – minor building repairs, roof and overhand areas, painting, sanding.

United Way LCA – Assistance with flash flood repairs, creating a list of volunteers to be contacted as needed. 442-4360

Helena Quilters Guild – Quilt Show set up and tear down September 8-10 varying hours. Call 443-1772.

Alive at Five – setup and clean up volunteers needed. For more information on timing and needs email downtownhelena@helenabid.com or call 406-447-1535.

Summer Food Program Volunteers – help with serving food and working with the student participants. Varying days, parks and needs. Call 406-324-2570 for more information.

MT National Guard Kids Camp Counselors – a variety of volunteer needed for day and overnight camps. https://mtngkids.campmanagement.com/campers.

Tree Planters – Growing Friends of Helena is looking for volunteers to plant trees and support the tree planting process.

Board Member Recruitment – CASA is looking for new board members. Make a difference in the life of a child.

Committee Members and Event Planning – Boy Scouts of America Prickly Pear District

Helena Food Share – looking for volunteer help at food pantry. Call 443-3663 to sign up to volunteer.

Animal Care and Socialization and Gardening – Rocking Tree Farm welcoming volunteers to assist with a variety of animals and has opportunities for gardening and sharing the harvest. Minimum age 3 years old with parent.

AWARE Early Childhood Services – Infant and Toddler Classroom Volunteers – Administrative Assistant.

ExplorationWorks! – Tinkerlab Volunteers, help facilitate STEM activities or children and families.

American Red Cross – donate at the Blood Donation Center at 3150 North Montana Avenue by appointment 1-800-733-2767 –Seeking mental health professionals to help in times of disaster.

Helena Community Gardens – prepare plots, planting, and caretaking * Weeding Food Share Beds * Weed-Whacking * Pulling white-top.

Rocky Mountain Development Council – Meals on Wheels – deliver meals to seniors 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.

Lewis and Clark County 4-H – A variety of volunteers needed to teach 4-H students life skills such as woodworking, welding, scrapbooking, interior design, electricity, or aerospace.

Florence Crittenton – Life Skills and Recreation Volunteers Needed – teach young families new life skills – anything from yoga to budgeting to baby message to how to enjoy the outdoors. - Cleaner for Childcare/Preschool – reliable cleaning support for childcare center.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – weekly showers for the unsheltered in the community. Shower attendants needed Tuesdays 9 a.m.-noon weekly.

Family Promise – Looking for volunteer to assist with providing groceries or home cooked meals for families in the Family Promise programs. Volunteers to stay overnight to monitor the location where families are staying.

Lewis and Clark Literacy Council – Tutors needed.

Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition – QPR Training: go to lcsuicideprevention.org for class dates.

Good Samaritan Ministries – Full and part time volunteers needed to sort donations and stock shelves in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store.

Big Brothers Big Sisters – Become a Big Brother or Big Sister – one on one mentoring.

Year-Round Parenting from the Heart – Child care provider – Thursdays 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Humane Society of the United States – Volunteer District Leader – serve as an ambassador to legislative priorities.