Volunteer opportunities in Helena

If you are a local nonprofit and you have opportunities for volunteers give United Way a call (442-4360) and we will help you get the word out by posting your opportunities on www.volunteerhelena.org.

If you are looking to volunteer, you have found the right webpage. When the community is generous everyone wins! Volunteering is shown to improve health by strengthening the body, improving mood, and lessening stress in volunteers. (Volunteer Hub).

Your one-stop-shop to get out and get involved in the Lewis and Clark Area.

