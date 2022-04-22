VOLUNTEER HELENA

If you are a local nonprofit and you have opportunities for volunteers give United Way a call at 406-442-4360 and we will help you get the word out by posting your opportunities on www.volunteerhelena.org.

Committee Members and Event Planning – Boy Scouts of America Prickly Pear District.

Walk Volunteers – American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Out of the Darkness Walk is Saturday, April 23 1 p.m. at East Helena High School.

Race Volunteers – Impact Montana – Montana Warrior Challenge – April 23 7:30 a.m.-noon.

Big Sky Autism Project – Volunteers for a Fun Run in Townsend (4/23/22). Board Member Recruitment – Big Sky Autism Project Board Treasurer, Board Member and Grant Officer Board Member needed.

Helena Food Share – looking for volunteer help at food pantry. Call 406-443-3663 to sign up to volunteer.

Ranch Help – local senior couple needs help moving firewood. Call UW to get connected 406-442-4360.

Animal Care and Socialization and Gardening – Rocking Tree Farm welcoming volunteers to assist with a variety of animals and has opportunities for gardening and sharing the harvest. Minimum age 3 years old with parent.

AWARE Early Childhood Services – Infant and Toddler Classroom Volunteers – Administrative Assistant.

ExplorationWorks! – Tinkerlab Volunteers, help facilitate STEM activities or children and families.

American Red Cross – donate at the Blood Donation Center at 3150 N. Montana Avenue by appointment 1-800-733-2767 –Seeking mental health professionals to help in times of disaster.

Helena Community Gardens – prepare plots, planting, and caretaking * Weeding Food Share Beds * Weed-Whacking * Pulling white-top.

Rocky Mountain Development Council – Meals on Wheels – deliver meals to seniors 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. daily.

Lewis and Clark County 4-H – A variety of volunteers needed to teach 4-H students life skills such as woodworking, welding, scrapbooking, interior design, electricity, or aerospace.

Florence Crittenton – Grocery Shoppers – weekly grocery shopping 3-4 hours per week. Life Skills and Recreation Volunteers Needed – teach young families new life skills – anything from yoga to budgeting to baby message to how to enjoy the outdoors. Cleaner for Childcare/Preschool – reliable cleaning support for childcare center.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – weekly showers for the unsheltered in the community. Shower attendants needed Tuesdays 9 a.m.-noon weekly.

Family Promise – Looking for volunteer to assist with providing groceries or home cooked meals for families in the Family Promise programs. Volunteers to stay overnight to monitor the location where families are staying.

Lewis and Clark Literacy Council – Tutors needed.

Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition – QPR Training: go to lcsuicideprevention.org) for class dates.

Good Samaritan Ministries – Full and part time volunteers needed to sort donations and stock shelves in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store.

Big Brothers Big Sisters – Become a Big Brother or Big Sister – one on one mentoring.

Year-Round Parenting from the Heart – Child care provider – Thursdays 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Humane Society of the United States – Volunteer District Leader – serve as an ambassador to legislative priorities.

