VOLUNTEER HELENA

Day of Caring: United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area Sept. 25 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Traffic Control: Third dose vaccination clinics at the fairgrounds. https://signup.com/go/EJuqPfN.
Install weatherproofing on windows: Local elder looking for assistance with installation on first floor.
Family Promise: Looking for volunteer to assist with providing groceries or home cooked meals for families in the Family Promise programs. Volunteers to stay overnight to monitor the location where families are staying
Helena Community Gardens: Prepare plots, planting, and caretaking * Weeding Food Share Beds * Weed-Whacking * Pulling white-top.
Lewis and Clark Literacy Council: Be a Book Pal -- read to elementary age student one hour per week.
Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition: QPR Training: go to lcsuicideprevention.org for class dates. Mental Health Awareness Month Events - https://lcsuicideprevention.org/.
Good Samaritan Ministries: Full- and part-time volunteers needed to sort donations and stock shelves in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store.
United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area: Looking board committee members – Campaign Cabinet and Human Resources and Policy Committee -Office assistance indoor/outdoor variety – during office hours M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Big Brothers Big Sisters: Become a Big Brother or Big Sister – one on one mentoring.
Big Sky Autism Project: Board Member Recruitment – Big Sky Autism Project Board Treasurer, Board Member and Grant Officer Board Member needed.
American Red Cross: You can still donate at the Blood Donation Center at 3150 North Montana Avenue by appointment 1-800-733-2767 +Ensure Military Family Needs are Met +Shelter Workers +Blood Donor Ambassador +Disaster Assistance Health Care Professionals +Blood Donor Screener +Assistance with people who speak foreign languages.
Rocky Mountain Development Council: Meals on Wheels – deliver meals to seniors 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. daily
Year-Round Parenting from the Heart: Child care provider – Thursdays 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Florence Crittenton: Grocery Shoppers – weekly grocery shopping 3-4 hours per week - Life Skills and Recreation Volunteers Needed – teach young families new life skills – anything from yoga to budgeting to baby message to how to enjoy the outdoors. - Cleaner for Childcare/Preschool – reliable cleaning support for childcare center.
Camp Counselors: Camp Ivy March 2022 Serve Montana Communities | Montana Joining Community Forces (montanajcf.org).
LC County Disaster and Emergency Services: Traffic Control – “Gatekeeper” -- Donations Manager -- Set up of Panels for Corral Sign up to volunteer at this link: https://signup.com/go/TyyXEBR.
The Humane Society of the United States: Volunteer District Leader – serve as an ambassador to legislative priorities.
If you are a local nonprofit and you have opportunities for volunteers give United Way a call 406-442-4360 and we will help you get the word out by posting your opportunities on www.volunteerhelena.org.