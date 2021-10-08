VOLUNTEER HELENA

Florence Crittenton - Grocery Shoppers – weekly grocery shopping 3-4 hours per week - Life Skills and Recreation Volunteers Needed – teach young families new life skills – anything from yoga to budgeting to baby message to how to enjoy the outdoors. Cleaner for Childcare/Preschool – reliable cleaning support for childcare center.

Camp Counselors – Camp Ivy March 2022 Serve Montana Communities | Montana Joining Community Forces (montanajcf.org)

LC County Disaster and Emergency Services - Traffic Control – “Gatekeeper” -- Donations Manager -- Set up of Panels for Corral Sign up to volunteer at this link: https://signup.com/go/TyyXEBR

The Humane Society of the United States - Volunteer District Leader – serve as an ambassador to legislative priorities.

If you are a local nonprofit and you have opportunities for volunteers give United Way a call 406-442-4360 and we will help you get the word out by posting your opportunities on www.volunteerhelena.org.

