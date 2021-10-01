VOLUNTEER HELENA

The Friendship Center – Crisis Line Volunteer Training.

Traffic Control – 3rd dose vaccination clinics at the Fairgrounds. https://signup.com/go/EJuqPfN.

Install weatherproofing on windows -- local elder looking for assistance with installation on first floor.

Family Promise -- Looking for volunteer to assist with providing groceries or home cooked meals for families in the Family Promise programs. Volunteers to stay overnight to monitor the location where families are staying.

Helena Community Gardens – prepare plots, planting, and caretaking - * Weeding Food Share Beds * Weed-Whacking * Pulling white-top.

Lewis and Clark Literacy Council – Be a Book Pal- read to elementary age student one hour per week.

Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition -- QPR Training: go to lcsuicideprevention.org) for class dates. Mental Health Awareness Month Events - https://lcsuicideprevention.org/.

Good Samaritan Ministries -- Full and part time volunteers needed to sort donations and stock shelves in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store.