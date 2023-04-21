Visit www.volunteerhelena.org — your one-stop-shop to get out and get involved in the Lewis and Clark area.

Impact Montana Warrior Run: Montana Warrior Run is a 10K/ 5K/ 1mile/ Trifecta opportunity to run the race or volunteer to support the race. Sign up at bit.ly/warrun23.

Montana Warrior Run is a 10K/ 5K/ 1mile/ Trifecta opportunity to run the race or volunteer to support the race. Sign up at bit.ly/warrun23. Get Painted Gala and Art Auction: The Holter Museum of Art has many volunteer opportunities for the night of the gala, Friday, April 28. Sign up at bit.ly/artgala23.

The Holter Museum of Art has many volunteer opportunities for the night of the gala, Friday, April 28. Sign up at bit.ly/artgala23. Prickly Pear Land Trust Don't Fence Me In Trail Run: Volunteers can sign up at bit.ly/fence23.

Volunteers can sign up at bit.ly/fence23. Governor's Cup Course Guards: Volunteers needed Saturday, June 10. Must be 18 or older. Governor's Cup volunteer registration is at bit.ly/cupcourse.

Volunteers needed Saturday, June 10. Must be 18 or older. Governor's Cup volunteer registration is at bit.ly/cupcourse. Benefit Concert Volunteers: Volunteers needed for June 17 4:30-9pm. Traffic control, water distribution, clean up and more.

Rocky’s Agency on Aging: Volunteer receptionist is needed to help with clerical work, welcoming clients as they arrive and other office tasks as needed. Visit bit.ly/rmdc23.

Volunteer receptionist is needed to help with clerical work, welcoming clients as they arrive and other office tasks as needed. Visit bit.ly/rmdc23. Helena Food Share: New opportunity for custodian/cleaning/maintenance help! Always looking for volunteer help at food pantry. Call 443-3663 to sign up to volunteer.

New opportunity for custodian/cleaning/maintenance help! Always looking for volunteer help at food pantry. Call 443-3663 to sign up to volunteer. STARBASE – After-school mentors needed from 3-5 p.m. for 10 weeks. Visit forms.office.com/r/aQ50SeyKBG.

– After-school mentors needed from 3-5 p.m. for 10 weeks. Visit forms.office.com/r/aQ50SeyKBG. Big Brothers Big Sisters: Become a Big Brother or Big Sister — one on one mentoring, especially needing Big Brothers. Visit www.bigcentral.org/beabig.

Become a Big Brother or Big Sister — one on one mentoring, especially needing Big Brothers. Visit www.bigcentral.org/beabig. Good Samaritan Ministries: Full- and part-time volunteers needed to sort donations and stock shelves in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store. Visit bit.ly/goodsam23.

Full- and part-time volunteers needed to sort donations and stock shelves in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store. Visit bit.ly/goodsam23. SCORE: Needs small business mentors and community advocates.

Needs small business mentors and community advocates. Special Olympics: Needs a local program coordinator to act as an athletic director and coordinate volunteers and athletes.

Needs a local program coordinator to act as an athletic director and coordinate volunteers and athletes. Big Sky Autism Project: Needs board members and grant writers.

Needs board members and grant writers. Lewis and Clark County 4-H: A variety of volunteers needed to teach 4-H students life skills such as dog project leader, livestock judging, design project leader, forestry, bicycles, small engines, entomology, electricity and aerospace.

A variety of volunteers needed to teach 4-H students life skills such as dog project leader, livestock judging, design project leader, forestry, bicycles, small engines, entomology, electricity and aerospace. Montana State Veterans' Cemetery: Volunteers needed for the upkeep of the VA Cemetery. Groundwork and office work available.

Volunteers needed for the upkeep of the VA Cemetery. Groundwork and office work available. Helena Habitat for Humanity: Volunteer groups for home building and volunteers to work in the ReStore are needed.

Volunteer groups for home building and volunteers to work in the ReStore are needed. Lewis and Clark Criminal Justice Services: Needs volunteers to teach life skills and groups in the jail to help reduce recidivism.

Needs volunteers to teach life skills and groups in the jail to help reduce recidivism. Tree Planters: Growing Friends of Helena is looking for volunteers to plant trees and support the tree planting process.

Growing Friends of Helena is looking for volunteers to plant trees and support the tree planting process. CASA Board Member Recruitment: CASA is looking for new board members. Make a difference in the life of a child.

CASA is looking for new board members. Make a difference in the life of a child. Animal Care and Socialization and Gardening: Rocking Tree Farm welcomes volunteers to assist with a variety of animals and has opportunities for gardening and sharing the harvest. Minimum age 3 years old with parent.

Rocking Tree Farm welcomes volunteers to assist with a variety of animals and has opportunities for gardening and sharing the harvest. Minimum age 3 years old with parent. AWARE Early Childhood Services: Infant and toddler classroom volunteers and an administrative assistant are needed.

Infant and toddler classroom volunteers and an administrative assistant are needed. United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area: looking for a volunteer coordination assistant and a 211 site monitor.

looking for a volunteer coordination assistant and a 211 site monitor. American Red Cross: Donate at the Blood Donation Center at 3150 N. Montana Ave. by appointment; call 1-800-733-2767. Also seeking mental health professionals to help in times of disaster.

Donate at the Blood Donation Center at 3150 N. Montana Ave. by appointment; call 1-800-733-2767. Also seeking mental health professionals to help in times of disaster. Helena Community Gardens: Help needed to prepare plots, planting, and caretaking; weeding food share beds; weed whacking; and pulling white-top.

Help needed to prepare plots, planting, and caretaking; weeding food share beds; weed whacking; and pulling white-top. Florence Crittenton; Life skills and recreation volunteers needed to teach young families new life skills, anything from yoga to budgeting to baby message to how to enjoy the outdoors. Also needed: a reliabl cleaner for child care/preschool.

Life skills and recreation volunteers needed to teach young families new life skills, anything from yoga to budgeting to baby message to how to enjoy the outdoors. Also needed: a reliabl cleaner for child care/preschool. Family Promise: Looking for volunteers to assist with providing groceries or home-cooked meals for families in the Family Promise programs. Volunteers to stay overnight to monitor where families are staying.

Looking for volunteers to assist with providing groceries or home-cooked meals for families in the Family Promise programs. Volunteers to stay overnight to monitor where families are staying. Lewis and Clark Literacy Council: Tutors needed.

Tutors needed. Lewis and Clark Suicide Prevention Coalition: QPR Training: go to lcsuicideprevention.org for class dates.

