Volunteer fire departments knock down Birdseye wildfire

A wildfire that torched about three acres in the Birdseye area near Helena Tuesday afternoon is contained, according to Birdseye Volunteer Fire Chief Kyle Sturgill-Simon.

Sturgill-Simon said the fire that was located near the intersection of Birdseye Road and Echo Drive northwest of Helena is out. He said it was contained to two backyards and no primary structures were lost. The call came in at 3:19 p.m.

"We're still working to make sure it's safe," Sturgill-Simon said Tuesday evening.

He said crews would remain on the scene for a "couple more hours" and a crew will likely remain overnight to "watch for any re-ignitions."

The road closure at the intersection of Birdseye Road and Echo Drive has been lifted, but Sturgill-Simon asked that motorists continue to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary.

The Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department received mutual aid from Baxendale, East Valley, West Valley, Tri-Lakes and Canyon Creek volunteer fire departments, which sent mutual aid to help combat the blaze. A Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation helicopter also made bucket drops on the fire.

Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Brent Colbert said the fire start was accidental, caused by an electrical short in a garage. The garage burned down and started the wildland fire.

Sturgill-Simon cautioned residents to remove flammable material from around their homes as soon as possible to help prevent wildfires from turning into structure fires.

"If you have anything flammable around your home, now is the time to remove it. Brush, construction material, anything," he said.