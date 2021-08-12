Volunteer fire department event seeks recruits

Lewis and Clark County Rural Fire Council had a firefighter benefit and recruitment event on Thursday in the parking lot of the Albertson’s on North Montana Avenue.

And for some kids, it was a hot time.

The event was to recruit new members and to build support for volunteer firefighter throughout the county.

Agencies with equipment on display included the East Valley, West Valley, Canyon Creek and Eastgate fire departments.

The council was founded to develop cohesion among the rural fire department resources in Lewis and Clark County. There are 21 agencies affiliated with the group.

J.D. McLain, a firefighter with East Valley Volunteer Fire Department, was letting children have a chance at seeing what firefighting is all about. Luke Peterson, 7, and 5-year-old brother, Parker, got to play with a fire hose in the parking lot.

Grandma Debbie Peterson said they were heading into the store to do some shopping but the boys could not resist.

“They love firefighters,” she said.