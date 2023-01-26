Visit ‘Almost, Maine’ with Grandstreet Theatre on a night when couples magically fall in and out of love

Prepare to be charmed.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Grandstreet Theatre stages a delightful, mostly lighthearted, look at love – “Almost, Maine,” opening 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and running through Sunday, Feb. 12.

Something unexpected this way comes when we wander into Almost, Maine.

It’s not on any map.

It’s almost not in Maine.

And, it almost doesn’t exist.

It’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized.

Welcome to Almost, Maine, where on one amazing, cold and wintry night – at exactly the same time – nine couples are falling in or out of love in the strangest and most amazing ways.

“It’s a very sweet show,” said artistic director Jeff Downing. “I’ve always loved this play. I remember the first time I read it was at a snowy cabin in Vermont.”

He’s just been waiting for the right moment in time to bring it back to Grandstreet.

The last time Grandstreet produced it was in 2012, when it proved a surprise hit.

“We have eagerly been awaiting this moment,” he said. “It’s just a crowd pleaser. It’s funny. It’s sweet. It’s charming.”

Written by Jon Cariani, it’s also one of the most popular plays in the United States.

Originally scheduled to run last year, it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Grandstreet veteran actor and director Lysa Fox is back in Helena to direct the play and admits she’s loving it.

“I was thrilled when Jeff asked me to direct this sweet little play that I've always really loved,” said Fox.

"The script is small, individual stories beautifully interwoven in theme and gives the sensibility of a small well-connected community - which truly feels a bit like Helena."

There’s something for everyone, Fox said. While the play has some very sweet moments, it also has “some really powerful, gut-punch moments.”

Both of them enjoy the magical realism in the play – where a story will seem straightforward, but then, suddenly it’s not.

Such as when two characters who are falling in love keep mysteriously falling to their knees.

Or one character, who is carrying around a container that holds pieces of her broken heart.

The set, designed by Downing, is simple and striking and also has a touch of mystery and magic itself.

Adding to this will be the Northern Lights making an appearance at the close of each scene.

An added treat is the cast. Among the 19 actors, seven are making their Grandstreet debuts.

“People will see all these fresh new faces,” said Downing.

One of these is Kelly Posewitz, who plays Glory in the vignette, “Her Heart.”

While Posewitz is new to Grandstreet, she’s not new to Helena, nor to acting.

The executive director of ExplorationWorks for the past seven years, Posewitz studied acting in college, and did theater, film and commercials when she lived in Seattle, prior to moving to Helena.

She describes Glory as “fearless.”

“She is strong and bold. She’s the kind of person who will pick up and just take off across the country,” who’s got grit and confidence, said Posewitz.

But on this particular day she mysteriously shows up in Almost, Maine, with a broken heart.

“It’s such a beautifully crafted play,” Posewitz added. “It’s a simple show which is about love – the most complex thing. So, it has this element of magic and it’s very surreal.

“It’s hilarious and touching. Everyone can find something they can relate to. The beauty of love – that we can’t always articulate – is felt in this play.”

After a 13-year absence from the stage, she’s now “having a blast” acting.

“I’m just so floored by the talent in this community.”

Among the cast are some of Helena’s very talented veteran actors, such as John Rausch, who earned an undergraduate and M.F.A. degree in theater and plays Daniel in the vignette, “Story of Hope.”

He describes Daniel as someone who has evolved over his life, overcoming an early disappointment, and who has gone on to lead a life of quiet enjoyment.

On this particular night, he finds a woman on his porch who wants to answer a very important question.

Sometimes “Almost, Maine,” is performed with just four actors switching roles, so it becomes an actors’ showcase, said Rausch, but this production “allows the writing to lead.”

“You can just listen to the piece. It’s beautiful. It’s really cleverly written.

“Much of it is very, very funny, some of it incredibly poignant and other parts are just sad.

“So you get this whole wide range of emotions that you get to explore.”

The rest of the cast includes: Skylar Shields, Deaundra Shackelford, Jim Tucker, J.W. McClintic, Tiffany Bushilla, Aileen Gleizer, Kate Dramstad, Jacob Churchill, Elaine Spino, Ken Soderberg, Jeavon Lang, Mariah Ramirez, Blaine O’Tolls, Emily Hilliard, Teak Hoiness Schummer, Cayla Clark and Mikol Felber.

Performances are Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 12, Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. at Grandstreet Theatre, 325 N. Park Ave.

Tickets are $27 - Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings; $23 - Wednesday evenings and Sunday matinees; $17 - kids 18 and under.

Call the Grandstreet Box Office (afternoons ) 406- 447-1574 or order online at www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, two American Sign Language Interpreters, Molly Verseput and Dana Walls, will join the cast.