Virus patient who sought care in Lewis & Clark County lives in Broadwater County

Public health officials say a presumptive positive coronavirus patient who sought medical care in Lewis and Clark County will be isolated in his home in Broadwater County for 14 days.

"We have interviewed the COVID-19 patient reported to be from Lewis and Clark County and learned that the man actually lives in Broadwater County," Lewis and Clark Public Health announced on Facebook late Friday. "The confusion occurred because he sought medical care and was tested in Lewis and Clark County. We apologize for any concern this caused and we wish the gentleman a speedy recovery."

The man in his 50s works in Lewis and Clark County and will be asked to provide a list of people he has been in contact with during the last 14 days, Lewis and Clark Public Health spokeswoman Gayle Shirley said. Those people will then be notified that they might have been exposed to the virus.

Officials do not know where the man contracted the virus, Shirley said, but it appears to be associated with domestic travel. He is not being hospitalized.

“We will contact Broadwater County and they will take the lead,” Shirley said, but Lewis and Clark County will continue to help with the case.