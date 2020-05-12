Virtual meeting will address funding for Helena Fire Tower restoration
Virtual meeting will address funding for Helena Fire Tower restoration

080216-ir-nws-fire-tower-2.JPG

Part of the historic Helena Fire Tower was damaged in a 'suspicious' fire in 2016.

 Thom Bridge, Independent Record

The city of Helena will hold a virtual meeting Thursday to take public comment on potential grant funding for restoration of the iconic Fire Tower.

The City of Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department will host the meeting at 4 p.m. to discuss a grant the city is pursuing from the Montana Department of Commerce/Historic Preservation Grant Program. The project would rehabilitate Helena’s 1874 Fire Tower on Cruse Avenue.

Montana historic preservation grants are subject to the Montana Environmental Policy Act. The city believes the project would be categorically exempt from environmental review because it is a project that involves only minor repair or rehabilitation to an existing facility including functional replacement of existing components.

Fire tower

This image shows Helena's landmark fire tower with Mount Helena dominating the background. The fire tower was constructed in 1874 and gave watchmen a 360 degree view of the gulch in order to detect fires.

The Fire Tower Restoration project involves rehabilitation and replacement of damaged wood beams with new timbers. It is a functional replacement of materials with no change to the existing footprint, the city said in a news release.

To join the Zoom meeting go to https://zoom.us/j/98188593561?pwd=S0s2cHNsWUNJTS9MVFJRbjBlMnN5Zz09.

Comments may also be submitted to parksandrec@helenamt.gov until May 15.

