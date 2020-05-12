Virtual meeting will address funding for Helena Fire Tower restoration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Helena will hold a virtual meeting Thursday to take public comment on potential grant funding for restoration of the iconic Fire Tower.

The City of Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department will host the meeting at 4 p.m. to discuss a grant the city is pursuing from the Montana Department of Commerce/Historic Preservation Grant Program. The project would rehabilitate Helena’s 1874 Fire Tower on Cruse Avenue.

Montana historic preservation grants are subject to the Montana Environmental Policy Act. The city believes the project would be categorically exempt from environmental review because it is a project that involves only minor repair or rehabilitation to an existing facility including functional replacement of existing components.

The Fire Tower Restoration project involves rehabilitation and replacement of damaged wood beams with new timbers. It is a functional replacement of materials with no change to the existing footprint, the city said in a news release.