Virtual ceremony honors America's fallen for Memorial Day in Montana

America’s stars and stripes rippling in the wind, cannons bellowing out, hands raised in salute, and heads bowed low over gravestones.
Memorial Day is traditionally filled with images of sacrifice, honor and gratitude commemorating the service and sacrifice of veterans. This year, due to the enduring effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Montana State Veteran Cemeteries faced an unprecedented challenge by being unable to host in-person ceremonies. Unwilling to neglect the annual bestowal of honor on veterans, this year’s ceremonies took on a virtual format instead.
On Monday, the Montana Veterans Affairs Division broadcast a virtual Memorial Day ceremony for the public to view via YouTube and Facebook.
“It was a very difficult decision because of how much our community looks forward to this ceremony,” shared Kelly Ackerman, administrator for Montana Veterans Affairs, on choosing to host the annual ceremony virtually. “As the date came closer, it became obvious that finding an alternate plan was necessary. Just cancelling the annual ceremony didn't seem right. I knew that family members who have loved ones buried at our state veteran cemeteries would feel a tremendous loss without honoring their service.”
Ackerman said her initial idea for a virtual ceremony was met with quick approval, and representatives from the Montana National Guard Public Affairs offered their assistance with anything that would make the service possible.
“Even though filming a Memorial Day ceremony without an audience seemed odd, I know that this virtual ceremony will be viewed by loved ones that don't feel safe in large groups to attend a ceremony,” said Ackerman.
Monday’s ceremony opened with remarks from Casey McInerney, a representative from Montana Veterans Affairs.
“This year’s virtual ceremony allows us to rightfully honor all those who have died while doing our part to maintain the safety of everyone who wishes to watch and partake in the ceremony,” McInerney said.
A rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" performed on violin by Kieran Boyle, a freshman at Capital High School, followed McInerney’s introductions. Boyle’s performance was followed by a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and a brief prayer led by a chaplain. The prayer’s words, “May we again resolve that their deaths shall not have been in vain,” echoed the overlaying sentiment of the service and the day.
Maj. Gen. Matthew T. Quinn, Montana's adjutant general, was next introduced as the guest speaker.
“This is the day we pause to reflect, and most importantly, to honor the memories and the sacrifices of those who have lost their lives fighting for this great country of ours,” said Quinn in beginning his address.
Quinn likewise touched on the new format of celebrating Memorial Day, but reiterated that the same goal is ultimately achieved.
“Although we are not able to spend today in person, we are able to spend it with each other in our hearts and in our minds as we recall with fondness those who have served and those who have passed before us,” said Quinn. “The current pandemic may keep us from gathering as we normally would to reflect and honor our fallen sisters and brothers, but it cannot break the spirit of this day of remembrance.”
Quinn said he drew inspiration for his address after observing a single American flag “fluttering” atop a grave in Montana State Veteran Cemetery.
“It was alone but a part of something more,” reflected Quinn.
Quinn said the image reminded him of a saying by American author Edward Everett Hale: “I am only one, but I am one. I cannot do everything, but I can do something, and I will not let what I cannot do interfere with what I can do.”
Quinn encouraged those who visit a veteran’s cemetery on Memorial Day or any day of the year to appreciate the collective effort of all who have served, but always remember that such an effort is only made possible by the devotion of individuals.
“Look across and take in the many flags and memorials and then narrow your vision from the collective to the one — one final resting spot of one soldier memorialized with one flag just as we are one nation pausing to remember the ones — the ones who have served and the ones who have passed before us,” reflected Quinn.
At the conclusion of Quinn’s address, the video cut to footage of a wreath laying ceremony at Montana State Veteran Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 116 presented for display a large wreath adorned with flowers of red, white and blue. After positioning the wreath, a gun salute followed with a solemn playing of taps.
Monday’s service concluded with a closing prayer from the chaplain and footage of American flags waving in the breeze atop graves at the Montana State Cemetery while “America the Beautiful” played in the background.
“I believe that this will be the beginning of an ongoing tradition to allow elderly to remain at home and view a Memorial Day ceremony at their local State Veteran Cemetery, while allowing others to attend the live ceremony,” said Ackerman.
“This is what Memorial Day symbolizes — a day Americans find time to remember and pray for those we have lost,” said Quinn. “Remember the one who fought, the one who gave their life and the one who still today stands ready to do the same without question when the defense of freedom calls on her.”
