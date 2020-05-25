Virtual ceremony honors America's fallen for Memorial Day in Montana

“Although we are not able to spend today in person, we are able to spend it with each other in our hearts and in our minds as we recall with fondness those who have served and those who have passed before us,” said Quinn. “The current pandemic may keep us from gathering as we normally would to reflect and honor our fallen sisters and brothers, but it cannot break the spirit of this day of remembrance.”

Quinn said he drew inspiration for his address after observing a single American flag “fluttering” atop a grave in Montana State Veteran Cemetery.

“It was alone but a part of something more,” reflected Quinn.

Quinn said the image reminded him of a saying by American author Edward Everett Hale: “I am only one, but I am one. I cannot do everything, but I can do something, and I will not let what I cannot do interfere with what I can do.”

Quinn encouraged those who visit a veteran’s cemetery on Memorial Day or any day of the year to appreciate the collective effort of all who have served, but always remember that such an effort is only made possible by the devotion of individuals.