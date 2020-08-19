Vinyl City to play at Lewis & Clark Taproom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helena’s own high energy six-piece band Vinyl City plays at the Lewis & Clark Taproom 7 to 10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20.

They enjoy performing a wide variety of music — '60s through ‘90s classic rock, blues, Americana, pop and a hint of country.

The band continues to add to its extensive repertoire of music from talented and timeless artists such as Eric Clapton, Orleans, Fleetwood Mac and Blue Oyster Cult, among many others.

Lewis & Clark Taproom is located at 1517 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/live-music/

Please be aware that you are required to wear a mask whenever you are away from your table.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0