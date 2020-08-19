You have permission to edit this article.
Vinyl City to play at Lewis & Clark Taproom
Vinyl City to play at Lewis & Clark Taproom

Helena's six-piece band Vinyl City is on Tap for Aug. 20. 

 Photo provided

Helena’s own high energy six-piece band Vinyl City plays at the Lewis & Clark Taproom 7 to 10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20.

They enjoy performing a wide variety of music — '60s through ‘90s classic rock, blues, Americana, pop and a hint of country.

The band continues to add to its extensive repertoire of music from talented and timeless artists such as Eric Clapton, Orleans, Fleetwood Mac and Blue Oyster Cult, among many others.

Lewis & Clark Taproom is located at 1517 Dodge Ave., https://lctaproom.com/live-music/

Please be aware that you are required to wear a mask whenever you are away from your table.

