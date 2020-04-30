Vigilante Cruise planned as substitute for canceled parade

After Helena's popular Vigilante Day Parade was canceled, a group of citizens decided to organize what they are calling the Vigilante Cruise instead.
The event is scheduled to begin at noon on Friday, May 8.
According to event organizers, the event was created to give Helena High and Capital High students a positive way to continue a long tradition in a way that adheres to COVID-19 guidelines. The event is set to include a convoy of vehicles celebrating the vigilante spirit while maintaining social distancing.
Although event organizers are confident that they are taking adequate precautions, Lewis and Clark Public Health "strongly encouraged" them to postpone the event until Montana enters Phase 2 of Gov. Steve Bullock's plan to reopen the state. County Health Officer Drenda Niemann sent them a letter saying the event "sets a dangerous precedent in a community that has been diligently working the past several weeks to comply with orders and protect against the spread of the virus," and that physical distancing cannot be guaranteed.
Spectators will be able to watch the parade as it passes by their homes. Those uncomfortable with that will have the option to watch a live streamed version of the cruise provided by local television outlets. The route was expanded to allow for better social distancing and will pass by several neighborhoods and retirement facilitates.
No equestrians or walking will be allowed. Trailers acting as floats are allowed, but the organizers say nobody should be on the floats.
Organizers said the point of this event is to help bring some sense of normalcy to students who have had their year turned upside down. In the absence of sports, prom and graduation ceremonies, this event could be one of the final opportunities for graduating seniors to see one another.
The group even collected donations in order to give out prizes, in keeping with the Vigilante Day Parade tradition.
Visit https://vigilantecruise2020.com/ for more information.
