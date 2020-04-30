Vigilante Cruise planned as substitute for canceled parade

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After Helena's popular Vigilante Day Parade was canceled, a group of citizens decided to organize what they are calling the Vigilante Cruise instead.

The event is scheduled to begin at noon on Friday, May 8.

According to event organizers, the event was created to give Helena High and Capital High students a positive way to continue a long tradition in a way that adheres to COVID-19 guidelines. The event is set to include a convoy of vehicles celebrating the vigilante spirit while maintaining social distancing.

Although event organizers are confident that they are taking adequate precautions, Lewis and Clark Public Health "strongly encouraged" them to postpone the event until Montana enters Phase 2 of Gov. Steve Bullock's plan to reopen the state. County Health Officer Drenda Niemann sent them a letter saying the event "sets a dangerous precedent in a community that has been diligently working the past several weeks to comply with orders and protect against the spread of the virus," and that physical distancing cannot be guaranteed.