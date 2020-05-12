Vigilante Cruise 2020 winners announced

The winning entries in Friday's Vigilante Cruise 2020 have been announced.
A group of community members organized the cruise as a substitute for Helena Public Schools' annual Vigilante Day Parade, which was canceled this year due to concerns about COVID-19.
The event featured classic cars and entries celebrating historic local businesses and current pop culture.
The top five winners were selected by Touchmark residents. The following 11 were chosen based on their effort and creativity.
All 70 registered entries will receive some type of prize for their efforts.
The winners are as follows:
- Carmen Porter; shipping off; IH Classic Truck
- Shaun O'Brien, Jeffery Meyers, Ian Uland; BBQ
- School Bus & Tour Train
- Emmalee Madden & Brinley Nielson; 1956 Chevy Bel Air
- Ginny Kerr, Hannah Bowers, Regan Maronick, Ashlin Slanger; Tiger King
- Greer MacDonald & company; Gold Rush 2020
- Greta McAlpin & company; Sky-Hi Drive In
- Hannah Lenik & company; Travel Club
- Lindsey Pankratz & Soren Beebe; Giraffe
- Josephine Trudeau, Abby Trevor, Sammie Plaster, Crystal Delude, Mady Grove, Camryn Nepine; Tiger King
- Wes Bruski, Sami Elkins, Jasmine Hruska, Slayden Rasmussen, Reese Sheldaul
- Trey Martin & Keaten Wallace; Just QT’d
- McKoy Gebhardt; 1957 Ford
- Kayla Tremmel; Tiger
- Jessica Marsh & Logan Marsh; Card player
- Ethan Maxness and Company; Cool dudes
- Wyatt Robertson and Co; patriotic Jeep
