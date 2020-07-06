Vietnam war veteran raises money for Toys for Tots with his tractor

Suddenly, as if taken from a scene in a movie, a woman ran up to Mears waving her arms as he was mowing. “She asked me how much to mow her property and I told her that I didn’t charge (and that) I was just doing for the church,” he said.

The woman was visibly upset so Mears came up with an idea. “I asked her if she went to church and that I would mow her weeds down if she donated to her church,” he said.

“I thought oh I’m a dummy -- the Toys for Tots, I could get donations for the Toys for Tots, he said.

Mears hasn’t looked back since.

“In the first year, I made $700, $1600 in the second, $3000 in the third and $6000 last year,” he said proudly.

This year, Mears began mowing in May and is hoping to raise $10,000. “As long as the weather cooperates I mow 6 or 7 days a week,” he said.

Mears said on average that Toys for Tots provides around 2.5 toys per child nationally but that in Helena the number is close to six toys per child which range from puzzles, games, sports supplies and stuffed animals. “The community in Helena is so generous,” he said.