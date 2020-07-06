Vietnam war veteran raises money for Toys for Tots with his tractor

Each summer morning like clockwork Howard Mears loads his 1947 Ford 8N tractor on to the back of a flatbed trailer, he hits the road and gets ready to mow down weeds all in the name of the Toys for Tots cause.
Mears became the Helena-area coordinator for the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots fundraiser roughly 7 years ago. Toys for Tots is a non-profit that gives toys to in-need children every Christmas. “Our old coordinator sent an email out saying she wanted to step away, I told her if you can't find anyone else I’ll do it,” Mears said laughingly.
Mears served in the Marine Corps’1st Marine Aircraft Wing from 1966-1969 and fought at the storied Battle of Khe Sanh and at the Tet Offensive in Vietnam. “I did telecommunications,” Mears said, “I hiked around Vietnam with those heavy radio packs.”
After serving, Mears and his wife lived most of their lives in Washington. In 2012 the couple decided to move back to Montana where Mears is from originally. Not long after, he became involved in the Toys for Tots Fundraiser.
“When I first became the coordinator I was searching for something to do to raise some more money but I just wasn’t sure what would work,” he said.
Mears describes the fateful day when inspiration struck him, “My wife and I were attending Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church and I volunteered to mow down the weeds on the property,” he said.
Suddenly, as if taken from a scene in a movie, a woman ran up to Mears waving her arms as he was mowing. “She asked me how much to mow her property and I told her that I didn’t charge (and that) I was just doing for the church,” he said.
The woman was visibly upset so Mears came up with an idea. “I asked her if she went to church and that I would mow her weeds down if she donated to her church,” he said.
“I thought oh I’m a dummy -- the Toys for Tots, I could get donations for the Toys for Tots, he said.
Mears hasn’t looked back since.
“In the first year, I made $700, $1600 in the second, $3000 in the third and $6000 last year,” he said proudly.
This year, Mears began mowing in May and is hoping to raise $10,000. “As long as the weather cooperates I mow 6 or 7 days a week,” he said.
Mears said on average that Toys for Tots provides around 2.5 toys per child nationally but that in Helena the number is close to six toys per child which range from puzzles, games, sports supplies and stuffed animals. “The community in Helena is so generous,” he said.
Mears cares about the organization and it shows, earlier this summer he won the national Toys for Tots coordinator of the year award beating out 800 prospective candidates.
Mears said he and his tractor are booked solid for the summer but that he is always willing to try and help. “I have gotten so many calls and could use more help,” he said.
If you’re interested in helping Howard Mears in any capacity with the fundraiser he can be reached at hmears@mt.net or contact the Independence Record at eric.seidle@helenair.com.
Howard Mears's story is part of the ongoing Community in Focus series on everyday people in the Helena area.
Eric Seidle is a digital editor for Lee Montana and the host of the Independent Record's Above the Fold podcast.
