A woman who served as a nurse in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War will be the featured speaker Thursday at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedrals’ Episcopal Church Women Lenten Luncheon.

Diane Carlson Evans served as a nurse in the Vietnam War and was the founder of the Vietnam Women’s Memorial Foundation, which established the Vietnam Women’s Memorial at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the National Mall in Washington D.C.

The Helena resident is the recipient of many honorary degrees and accolades.

The luncheon is free and open to the public. Soup, bread, cookies, coffee and tea will be provided. It will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral Undercroft, 511 N. Park Ave. and will start at noon and finish by 12:45 p.m.

According to her biography posted on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Evans was born and raised on a dairy farm in rural Minnesota and graduated from nursing school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She joined the Army Nurse Corps and served in Vietnam from 1968-1969. She served in the burn unit of the 36th Evacuation Hospital in Vung Tau and at Pleiku in the 71st Evacuation Hospital. Including her one year in Vietnam, she completed six years in the Army Nurse Corps.

This is the 50th anniversary of the implementation of the Paris Peace Accords that were signed Jan. 23, 1973. The United States agreed to remove the remaining military units from Vietnam within 60 days of signing that document. Nearly 5,500 personnel remained in Vietnam on March 29, 1973. Based on travel, March 30 was the arrival date in the United States.