Vietnam veteran honored by Daines with Congressional Record tribute

Sen. Steve Daines presented Vietnam veteran John Quintrell with a tribute that he entered into the Congressional Record and honored the Helena resident's service to his country Friday in front of other veterans and Capital High School students who handcrafted a personalized knife for Quintrell last year.

Quintrell served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 with the Wolfhounds in the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. He was honored with the Bronze Star with Valor and the Purple Heart.

Daines also honored the Helena resident known as “Big John” Quintrell on Jan. 12 on the floor of the U.S. Senate with a tribute that is now part of the Congressional Record.

The Montana Republican said Quintrell was shamed for his sacrifice in Vietnam by his fellow Americans upon returning home from the war and kept that pain to himself for 35 years.

In 2004, Quintrell opened a box filled with items that brought back memories of Vietnam and was inspired to host a reunion for his fellow Vietnam veterans.

The reunion gave these veterans a sense of peace, acceptance, friendship and healing, Daines said. And Quintrell and his fellow Wolfhounds began a mission to find others who served beside them.

He has since connected with more than 125 Wolfhounds, and many have attended the nine reunions Quintrell planned, Daines said, adding Quintrell has documented the stories of the Wolfhounds and has done over 90 video interviews since 2018.

In 2021, Quintrell published a book, ‘‘My 365 Days With the Wolfhounds in Vietnam,” recounting his wartime experiences.

“He shares his story with others and encourages them to share their own experience and find their own path to healing,” Daines said.

“You see, John epitomizes the heart of a Montana veteran, whose selfless service has reached far beyond the battlefield,” Daines said in his Jan. 12 tribute. “So I want to thank John. I want to thank John for his service to our great country and for the kindness he has shown to the heroes who served alongside him.”

Staff writer Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021 or philip.drake@helenair.com.

