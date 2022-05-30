Vietnam veteran Bob Haseman highlights Memorial Day ceremony in Helena

Three years ago, on the 50th anniversary of what might be considered the benchmark of his service in Vietnam, Marine Bob Haseman returned to Southeast Asia to the same jungle area where as a 21-year-old lieutenant he had served as a platoon commander.

“We operated out of firebases placed on dominant hilltops,” Haseman, now 73, told the group of about 65 people gathered for the American Legion’s Lewis and Clark Post 2 Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. “The firebases were usually manned by a 40-man platoon or a company with about 120 Marines. The one firebase that stands out was FSB Russell, 3 miles below the DMZ.

“When I was there in September 1969 my company was preparing Russell to be destroyed and abandoned because the Marines were soon to be withdrawn. On Sept. 21, Marine engineers came to Russell to set explosive charges in all the bunkers intending to blow up the base after we evacuated.”

But a cigarette was tossed into a fuel pit, a fire started, and the hill began to explode. Fifteen Marines were injured and four were killed.

“To honor that tragic event, I returned to Vietnam so I could be on Russell, Sept. 21, 2019,” Haseman related.

Monday’s Memorial Day event was originally scheduled for Memorial Park, but the ceremony was relocated indoors due to inclement weather, to the Legion facility on Villard Street.

The Pipes and Drums of the Black Devil’s opened the proceedings with bagpipes playing, and later closed it with their heart-wrenching rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Master of ceremonies Bill Woon then introduced Chaplain Ken Duvall, (colonel, retired), who performed the beginning and ending prayers. After Charmayne Lindgren sang the national anthem, Woon described how Memorial Day was originally tabbed Decoration Day, before pointing out the empty MIA chair, and thanking the Gold Star Families in attendance.

Next came keynote speaker Haseman, who served in the Republic of Vietnam with the 2nd Platoon, Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, from early April to mid-November, 1969.

He began his talk with a brief history of military and political actions in Vietnam, from 1946 leading up to through his 1969 service, and onto the cease fire in of 1973 and the final pullout in 1975.

After describing their daily patrols and night ambushes, and several encounters with enemy “sappers,” he recalled the Firebase Russell nightmare, and then fast-forwarded to his return trip to Vietnam.

“I joined three other old Marines with two of our sons and one guy’s wife to trek back to the firebase exactly 50 years after the explosion,” Haseman said. “That trip with my son (Brian) was a great experience for me to see what became of Vietnam. Our guide, Tam Le, led us through rivers and rain forest up a mountainous trail; and just as the rain stopped and the sun came out, we reached Russell.”

He described how peaceful and green the area was, unlike the war-torn firebase, and there was a beautiful view of the surrounding mountains.

“We had a warm beer toast for our dead Marines; Jimmy, Grover, Portugal and Thomas, and remembered Bernie, who had helped stop the explosion but later committed suicide,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion. “Warm beer always brings back memories.”

A year after he returned home, he was surprised by a FaceTime call from Tam Le, the guide.

“I was looking at my phone and seeing my guide next to a one-armed former sapper standing on Russell,” Bob recounted. “The old sapper wanted Tam Le to translate, and with a big smile on his face, he informed me that he could still fight. I believed him, and I calmly replied that I could too … but I didn’t want to.”

Haseman wrapped up his presentation by noting that U.S. troops actually won every major battle of the war, “but our country concluded, that it had all been a big mistake. And they were probably right,” he said, “but the realization came 58,000 dead too late. Still, being a Marine platoon commander in combat for six months gave me confidence and pride that I’ve drawn on all my life.

“Memorial Day is a time to remember service to our country, the wars we have fought and the brave men and women who have paid the ultimate price … Our country has not always been right, but I believe we’ve tried our best and the world respects our efforts.”

After the laying of the wreath, the L&C Veterans Council Honor Guard performed a three-rifle volley in the parking lot, followed the playing of "Taps" by the bugler. M.C. Bill Woon concluded the ceremony with a reading of the 1915 poem “Red Poppies” by Moina Michael, inspired by the “In Flander’s Fields” poem.

“We cherish too, the poppy red,” the 15-year-old French girl wrote, “that grows on fields, where valor led. It seems to signal to the skies, that blood of heroes never dies.”

Curt Synness, a Navy veteran, can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR

