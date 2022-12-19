Video: Menorah lighting ceremony at the Montana Capitol

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Katherine Anne Proctor of Helena previously worked as an assistant attorney general, a title given to a number of prosecutors and other attorneys for the state.
A 32-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping and sexually assaulting a child younger than 16, along with other crimes.
The iconic Montana Club in downtown Helena, which rose from the ashes after being destroyed by a fire in 1903 and sidestepped urban renewal in…
An 18-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a teenager at a friend's house last year.
Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said he received numerous, sometimes "derogatory" emails demanding the city temporarily halt its plan to remove the trees.
So far, 782 acres formerly owned by ASARCO have already been sold or donated for public and private projects.
Michael Jefferson Harrison Jr. of Helena was sentenced to 25 years in the Montana State Prison for having sex with a teenager younger than 16.
Five nuns arrived from St. Paul, Minnesota, in February 1889 and settled into the convent prepared for them at the corner of Ninth and Hoback.
East Helena Public Schools is taking steps to address the rapid growth of its community.
The Montana Historical Society hosted Mike Smith and his extensive collection of Christmas treasures as part of a one-day pop-up exhibition.
