Victim identified in crash near East Helena

A 50-year-old Helena man was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening between Helena and East Helena.

David Wayne Young died from blunt force trauma, according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Young was struck after his son called him to the scene of another crash. His son was driving a pickup westbound on U.S. Highway 12 near its intersection with Winslow Avenue just before the East Helena viaduct when he lost control on icy roads, striking the guardrail and coming to rest on the shoulder.

The driver of the truck called family and law enforcement for help, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

His family arrived on scene and attempted to assist the motorist. While the people were standing outside the truck, a Jeep lost control on the icy roads, striking the guardrail, the truck and Young at about 8 p.m.

The crash report did not indicate if anyone else was injured.

Speed was considered a factor in the crash, along with road conditions. The crash report did not say if any citations were issued.

Sheriff Leo Dutton said that Young's body has been released to Big Sky Cremation and the next of kin has been notified.

