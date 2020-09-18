Veterans gather in Helena to remember POW and MIA service members

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Area veterans gathered at Memorial Park in Helena Friday morning to honor and remember service members missing in action and prisoners of war.

Recognition Day is commemorated Sept. 18 each year. For the 41st annual event, the local veterans gathered near the County Veterans Memorial to read the names of those who were lost in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War.

After a brief prayer, several local veterans took turns at the microphone to read out the names of 53 personnel from across Montana who went missing in war. They would read the soldier's rank, name, military branch, hometown, the date they went missing and whether they were a POW or MIA.

One notable addition was a "recovered" date added to a handful of the names read. The remains of some missing soldiers were identified more than 50 years after the date they went missing.

"We have chosen not to take the returned off the roster," said retired U.S. Army Col. Ray Read. "Wouldn't it be great if next year we could say they all returned?"

According to Read, there is regular work done to identify more MIA veterans who went missing in the conflicts of years past. This work takes place at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.