Veterans gather in Helena to remember POW and MIA service members

Area veterans gathered at Memorial Park in Helena Friday morning to honor and remember service members missing in action and prisoners of war.
Recognition Day is commemorated Sept. 18 each year. For the 41st annual event, the local veterans gathered near the County Veterans Memorial to read the names of those who were lost in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War.
After a brief prayer, several local veterans took turns at the microphone to read out the names of 53 personnel from across Montana who went missing in war. They would read the soldier's rank, name, military branch, hometown, the date they went missing and whether they were a POW or MIA.
One notable addition was a "recovered" date added to a handful of the names read. The remains of some missing soldiers were identified more than 50 years after the date they went missing.
"We have chosen not to take the returned off the roster," said retired U.S. Army Col. Ray Read. "Wouldn't it be great if next year we could say they all returned?"
According to Read, there is regular work done to identify more MIA veterans who went missing in the conflicts of years past. This work takes place at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.
Read, who is also a member of the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation, said Recognition Day was held at the Capitol building the first two years. However, the POW/MIA flag could not be flown there because of the state flag's placement on the Capitol flag pole.
The event was moved to Memorial Park, which the foundation formally took over in 2006 but had maintained for decades prior.
"We gotta read these names so that people don't forget," said Jim Hefferman, a Marine Corps and Coast Guard veteran with a laundry list of military service titles.
Hefferman is a Veterans of Foreign Wars member who participated in this year's reading of the names.
"I may be encumbered with an oxygen tank, but I don't have it half as bad as some of these veterans," Hefferman said. "Please, tell people that our veterans are out here and they do need the help. They need it a lot."
Army veteran Denny Lenoir said it's worth remembering the missing veterans and never giving up the search for them. Lenoir recounted that one of the best veteran funerals he ever attended was that of Billings U.S. Army helicopter pilot Lt. Paul G. Magers. Magers went missing after his helicopter was shot down in the Vietnam War. His body was recovered nearly four decades later.
Lenoir said that at the funeral, Magers' mother, who was in her 90s, was so overjoyed to giver he son a funeral that she danced. Lenoir said he had never seen anything like it before and it's something he will never forget.
"I've never seen a mother so happy," Lenoir said. "That's why we do this, for the families that never get that closure."
The annual Recognition Day event is supported by the Fort William Henry Harrison Museum Foundation and Montana Military Museum, The American Legion Post #2 Voiture 718, the 40 & 8 Society, the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation and veterans at large.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.