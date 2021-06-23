Veterans, families, caregivers can get free COVID-19 shot Friday in Helena

Veterans, their families and caregivers can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine Friday from Montana VA Health Care System at the American Legion of Montana’s Department Convention in Helena.

“I encourage all attendees and their families to take advantage of the MTVAHCS vaccine clinic this Friday,” said American Legion Department of Montana Cmdr. Jeff Nelson.

All veterans (enrolled and unenrolled), their spouses, their caregivers, and dependents who are age 18 or over can receive a free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the Delta Hotels Helena Colonial, 2301 Colonial Drive. No appointments are necessary.

“This pandemic has impacted every Montanan and taken the lives of 1,657 loved ones. The COVID-19 vaccines are our path to ending this pandemic,” said MTVAHCS Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman.

She thanked Nelson and the American Legion for hosting the clinic.

Nelson encouraged people to bring a veteran friend who has not yet received their vaccine.

"We all need to help protect each other to end this pandemic,” he said.