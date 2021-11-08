Veterans Day events planned for Helena area

A Veterans Day observance will be held 3 p.m. Thursday in Helena’s Memorial Park.

If adverse weather occurs, the ceremony will move to American Legion Post 2.

The event is organized by the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation.

Vietnam veteran John Quintrell is the scheduled keynote speaker. He has published his personal experiences “My 365 Days with the wolfhounds in Vietnam 1968-1969: A combat Veterans Journey.” Veterans, veterans’ families and the public are invited to attend.

Elsewhere in Helena, volunteers will place American flags, sponsored by American Legion Post 2 (Lewis and Clark Post), along various roadways throughout Helena and at the state Capitol.

The post, at 3095 Villard Ave., will serve its annual Veterans Day Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Veterans and their families, along with active and National Guard and Reserve military personnel, are welcome to attend.

East Helena will have its annual Veterans Day parade from the VFW Post 10010 home to Main Street Park starting at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.

Veterans Day occurs on Nov. 11 every year in the United States in honor of the “11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month" of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day.

