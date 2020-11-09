Veterans Day ceremony scheduled for Wednesday in Helena

The Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation is conducting its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Memorial Park on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
All Gold Star Families, current military, area veterans and their families, and local area citizens are welcome. In case of inclement weather the ceremony will be held at American Legion Post No. 2, 3095 Villard Avenue.
The ceremony is in compliance with Lewis and Clark County COVID-19 guidelines and the foundation has approval to conduct it. If moved indoors, attendance will be limited by the social distance guidelines. Masks are required to attend.
The ceremonies recognize our nation’s veterans who are serving and have served, along with those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice through military service.
In coordination with the State of Montana, Montana National Guard, Montana Military Museum, Orofino Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Post 2, and Vietnam Veterans Commemoration partners, all Vietnam Veterans are encouraged to participate.
Laura MacKinnon Sullivan, sister of late CPT Mike McKinnon, killed in action during Operation Iraqi Freedom, is the Master of Ceremonies.
The Veterans Day guest speaker will be Jim Heffernan, USMC/Coast Guard veteran who served with the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He currently serves on a number of military and civic community organizations.
Heffernan is a past state coordinator for the US Marine Corps Toys for Tots (1978-2008) and was responsible for much of the organization's success. He was involved in formation of the Montana chapters of the US Marine Corps League and has served as the Department State Commander.
He also been active with the American Legion Post 2, serving in elected and appointed positions up to post commander. His wife Jo Ann is a passionate supporter of Jim in his volunteer duties.
The construction of Memorial Park's First Special Service Force Monument took place in 1947. In 1949, the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Monument was established.
The Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation is celebrating its 14th year of managing the memorial on this the 102nd anniversary of Veterans Day (Armistice Day). Through the continuing efforts of area veterans and citizen groups working with the City of Helena and the County, the facility's restoration was completed in 2006 by the Lewis and Clark Veterans Memorial Foundation, and has continued with annual updates for 70 years.
The Memorial and the Memorial Fund are managed by an elected Board of Directors thereby ensuring that the monument is adequately maintained in accordance with the highest standards.
The Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation is incorporated by the State of Montana and is recognized as a non-profit organization in accordance with the codes of the Internal Revenue Service. For more information on the history of the Memorial or tomake a donation, contact Major General (Retired) Gene Prendergast, 406-442-9854, Loren Davis, 406-442-7695, or Eddy White 406-458-6005.
Tuesday marks the 245th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, and the 101st anniversary of The American Legion Auxiliary. On Wednesday, the Lewis and Clark American Legion Post 2 will place American flags throughout downtown Helena and at the Capitol as a continuation of a 33-year tradition.
Also Wednesday, the Bells of Peace ceremonies will occur at 11 a.m. throughout the local community. It is hoped that a good gathering of veterans and family members as we remember the over 40,000 Montanans who served during WWI, with nearly 1,000 paying the ultimate sacrifice and over 3,000 wounded or injured
Those interested in ringing the Bells of Peace, recognizing the 11th hour of the 11th day on the 11th month that fighting stopped in WWI, may contact Ray Read at 406-458-9847. A smartphone app is available at www.1cc.org/bells.
The VFW Post 10010 is conducting its annual Veterans Day Parade at 11 a.m., as well, on East Helena's Main Street.
The 101st American Legion Veterans Day Breakfast has been canceled but the Post will be open to all.
