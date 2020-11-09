Veterans Day ceremony scheduled for Wednesday in Helena

Heffernan is a past state coordinator for the US Marine Corps Toys for Tots (1978-2008) and was responsible for much of the organization's success. He was involved in formation of the Montana chapters of the US Marine Corps League and has served as the Department State Commander.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He also been active with the American Legion Post 2, serving in elected and appointed positions up to post commander. His wife Jo Ann is a passionate supporter of Jim in his volunteer duties.

The construction of Memorial Park's First Special Service Force Monument took place in 1947. In 1949, the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Monument was established.

The Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation is celebrating its 14th year of managing the memorial on this the 102nd anniversary of Veterans Day (Armistice Day). Through the continuing efforts of area veterans and citizen groups working with the City of Helena and the County, the facility's restoration was completed in 2006 by the Lewis and Clark Veterans Memorial Foundation, and has continued with annual updates for 70 years.

The Memorial and the Memorial Fund are managed by an elected Board of Directors thereby ensuring that the monument is adequately maintained in accordance with the highest standards.