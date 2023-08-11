Iraq War veteran Ryan Ranalli of Helena served in combat with the Army Airborne Infantry in the initial invasion for Operation Iragi Freedom in 2003-04.

Ranalli graduated from Capital High in 1998, where he played basketball all four years, culminating in a berth on the Bruins’ varsity squad his senior year.

Among his highlights was a 16-point outburst in a competitive 57-49 crosstown loss to Helena High.

“Capital’s Ryan Ranalli came off the bench in the final minute of the first period and put on a scoring show,” according to the February 6, 1998, Independent Record. “The hot-handed Bruin sank a 3-pointer in the last 30-seconds of the quarter, then scored 10 of Capital’s 13 second quarter points and kept the Bruins within three at the end of the first half.”

CHS coach Bill Mulcahy noted Ranalli’s “great game,” stating that the senior reserve “did a nice job” in his role off the bench.

Even opposing coach Steve Keller applauded the brown-and-gold hoopster’s performance, which included a trio of bombs from 3-point land.

“I was very impressed with Ranalli, he’s a pure shooter” the veteran Bengal skipper said. “Ryan was really the key for them. If we had shut him down it wouldn’t have been so close.”

After graduation Ranalli said he “tried college, but that wasn’t for me at the time,” so he worked construction for two years.

In May 2001, he enlisted in the Army. Ranalli had several forebearers who had served in the armed forces, including his grandfather Frank Ranalli, an Army veteran of World War II. And his mom’s stepdad, Bob Torpey, also served in the Army in WWII and the Korean War.

“I had two great uncles that served as well,” he related. “Frank Martello served in the Army Reserves during Vietnam, and U.S. Marine John (Pat) Blinn, who served in WWII and was later killed in action at the Chosin Resevoir during the Korean War.

“The military was something I always had in the back of my head…I remember going to the air shows with my brother and dad when they would come to Helena.”

Ranalli went through basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, followed by Airborne School and Air Assault School, among others.

His first duty station at Fort Benning was with the 2nd Battalion, 54th Infantry, A Company. From 2002-04, he served with Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division.

Ranalli deployed to the Middle East in 2003, as part of the early invasions of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Over the next 12 months, his unit took part in operations in Al Kufa, An Najaf, Karbala, Baghdad and Mosul.

During this time, Ranalli experienced more than his share of combat.

After returning stateside, he was assigned to Fort Benning again, with B Company, 2nd Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment, Range Cadre, from 2004-05.

From 2005-06 and back in Helena, he served with Fort Harrison’s B Company, 1st Battalion, 163rd Infantry Regiment, ahead of his final two years at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, with B company, 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment.

Ranalli was medically retired in 2008, at the rank of Sergeant, having served seven years in the military. Among his decorations were two Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Medals, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star, Primary Leadership Development Ribbon and Air Assault Wings.

Once back home, he was a stay-at-home dad until his kids were all in school. Ranalli worked at Rocky Mountain Healthcare from June to November in 2022, and has been at Mount Ascension Healthcare since last November.

He is now in nursing school and will graduate this December.

Ranalli lists his passions as raising his children, going to the gym, golfing and coaching his kid’s basketball.

When asked about his military highlights, Ranalli, who will celebrate his 44th birthday next week, answered “Probably all the friendships I gained, and camaraderie that I experienced.”