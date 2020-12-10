Veteran journalist Phil Drake joins IR as assistant editor

Although his byline is new to the Independent Record, Phil Drake is a familiar name to many newspaper readers in Helena and around the state.

A veteran journalist with nearly four decades of experience, Drake, 61, has been working as the Helena-based Capitol bureau reporter for the Great Falls Tribune since 2015. This week, he joined the IR as a reporter and assistant editor.

“I’ve always admired the reporting of the Lee Newspapers throughout the state and was flattered, after applying, that they would offer me a job,” Drake said. “I’ve lived in Helena for five years and now have a house on Boulder Avenue. The Independent Record has been my No. 1 source of local news. I hope to help keep it a must-read for residents.”

As a reporter, Drake will continue to cover some state government news in tandem with Lee Enterprises’ new four-person state government reporting team. He will also focus on enterprise reporting, natural resources issues and other stories of general interest to the Helena area.

As assistant editor, Drake will help editor Jesse Chaney coordinate the IR’s daily and long-term news coverage in both print and digital forms.