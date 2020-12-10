Veteran journalist Phil Drake joins IR as assistant editor

Although his byline is new to the Independent Record, Phil Drake is a familiar name to many newspaper readers in Helena and around the state.
A veteran journalist with nearly four decades of experience, Drake, 61, has been working as the Helena-based Capitol bureau reporter for the Great Falls Tribune since 2015. This week, he joined the IR as a reporter and assistant editor.
“I’ve always admired the reporting of the Lee Newspapers throughout the state and was flattered, after applying, that they would offer me a job,” Drake said. “I’ve lived in Helena for five years and now have a house on Boulder Avenue. The Independent Record has been my No. 1 source of local news. I hope to help keep it a must-read for residents.”
Support Local Journalism
As a reporter, Drake will continue to cover some state government news in tandem with Lee Enterprises’ new four-person state government reporting team. He will also focus on enterprise reporting, natural resources issues and other stories of general interest to the Helena area.
As assistant editor, Drake will help editor Jesse Chaney coordinate the IR’s daily and long-term news coverage in both print and digital forms.
“Phil brings a lot of experience to the IR, and he has been living and working as a journalist in Helena for several years,” Chaney said. “He was our first choice for this important newsroom position, and we are very fortunate to have him.”
Drake graduated from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
He worked as a reporter and editor for various newspapers in Ohio and California before coming to Montana in 2010 to help start Montana Watchdog, an online news bureau for the Montana Policy Institute that covered state government. He went to work for the Great Falls Tribune as a night assistant copy editor in 2012 and became the capitol bureau reporter about three years later, and he covered the regular and special sessions of the Montana Legislature in 2017 and 2019.
Drake replaces former assistant editor and natural resources reporter Tom Kuglin, who will remain in the IR newsroom in his new role as deputy bureau chief for Lee’s new state reporting team led by Holly Michels.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.