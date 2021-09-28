Vehicles, dentist chairs and a log among 652 items on state's auction block

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state of Montana holds a large two-week online public auction to sell vehicles, equipment and other items that state agencies have turned in throughout the year.

Money from the sale goes into the general fund unless otherwise specified by the agency.

Starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, a rolling “soft” close begins on the auction with three items per minute sold. Auctions on individual items may be extended if bids are submitted during the last two minutes.

It is expected to continue until somewhere between 4 and 5 p.m.

Pate, co-owner of Pate Auction, which runs the auction for the state, said sales in the past have generated anywhere from $400,000 to more than $1 million for the state.

“I’m very excited because it helps the taxpayers,” he said.

Joe Beatty, surplus property program manager for the state’s General Services Division, said he is excited to have a lot of used vehicles up for bid to offer to the public this year given the shortage of used vehicles on the market today.