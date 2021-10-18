Vegas felon with violent record arrested in Cascade

ELKO, Nev. — A felon who served several years in prison for a 2010 shooting at a Las Vegas park has been arrested in Cascade as a suspect in an attack this summer on a California couple who was beaten and robbed of $25,000 in jewelry at a convenience store in Elko, officials said.

Steven R. Mondragon, 29, Las Vegas, is accused of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, robbery with deadly weapon, grand larceny and conspiracy, the Elko Daily Free Press reports.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said Mondragon was identified as one of three men who robbed a couple at the Maverik along I-80 on Aug. 13. The others were arrested earlier.

Mondragon was arrested in Cascade, Montana. He was booked Saturday into the Elko County Jail with bail set at $145,000. It's not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one.

Mondragon was arrested in 2010 for attempted murder in Las Vegas after he fired a gun into a crowd during a gang-related dispute, injuring three people.

He pleaded guilty to three lesser counts, including battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm and was sentenced to four to 10 years in prison, court records show. He was paroled in 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0