Vandals shoot out windows in more than 80 Helena-area vehicles

Helena police continued to receive calls Tuesday after a group of teenagers spent the early morning hours on Sunday shooting out car windows with a BB gun.

Helena Police Department Capt. Kevin Wright said calls started coming in early Sunday and haven't let up.

"They came in from everywhere, north valley, west Helena," Wright said.

Wright said the investigation is ongoing to ensure every member of the group of juvenile vandals is brought to justice. Investigators are unsure of the total number of teens in the group.

Because of their ages, the names of the individuals will not be released.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"In my more than 17 years at this, I've never seen something to this extent," Wright said.

He said at least 80 cars had windows shot out, and dispatchers are still receiving complaints.

From what officers have seen, no residence windows were shot out, only vehicles.

Wright said that while the extent of the crime spree was large, there is no need for concern.

"This was an isolated incident involving this group," he said. "This isn't common."