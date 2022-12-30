Vandalized Helena Head Start building to remain closed for rest of school year

Holes had been punched into the walls, cleaning supplies had been dumped out, fire extinguishers had been discharged, trash had been strung about, and paint and glue had been emptied all over the walls, ceilings and floors.

That was the scene when the staff of the Rocky Head Start early childhood education program walked into their building at 940 N. Roberts St. the last week of August.

“My first thought was if someone had put this much effort into doing something good, they would’ve accomplished something really great,” said Ashley Peña-Larsen, Head Start program director.

About 16 Helena children ages 3 to 5 were getting ready to start their school year on Sept. 6 with the Rocky Head Start program when staff learned that the building had been vandalized beyond use.

“We had been in the building the 22nd and 23rd and thought something was a little off,” said Peña-Larsen. “We had gone through security cameras and figured out someone had been using the building in the summer to live.”

Peña-Larsen got a call on Aug. 28 from Helena Housing Authority, which rents the building to Rocky Head Start, informing her that the building was damaged and the incident was under investigation. She went to check out the damage and called what she saw “a nightmare.”

The total damage was estimated at around $70,000 for the basic construction and another $60,000-$70,000 for the materials that were destroyed like computers, supplies, furniture and more.

“My initial thought was, ‘OK, we’ve handled worse,’” said Peña-Larsen. “We had no clue what this was going to look like when we walked in. We thought it was just that someone had broken into the building.”

Rocky Head Start didn’t reach out to the media right away because they thought insurance was going to move faster.

“We initially had a story ready to go that we were going to reach out and see if someone wanted to pick it up a couple weeks after all this happened, then insurance told us we couldn’t touch it until everything was done,” said Peña-Larsen. “There was so much damage and so much stuff they had to go through because they had to individually inventory all the material, which is a lot in a preschool classroom.”

The 16 children who would’ve attended this location were moved to the Neighborhood Center location on South Cruse Street. Not all the 16 children stayed in the program because it became inaccessible for some families with the new location.

“We only really lost two or three of them because of the transportation cost, and I know there’s another handful who have made it work, but it has been a bit of a hardship because it’s not at all where they thought they were going to be sending their kids,” said Peña-Larsen.

The children will stay at this new location until the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Peña-Larsen is hoping the repairs to the Robert Street location will be finished in June with time to get the classroom all set up before children start in September.

Rocky Head Start heard back from insurance in early December, and all the damages were covered. They’ve seen some interest from contractors, but it has been difficult because contractors are very busy right now.

“We’re looking at potentially doing some bidding on (Jan.) 19 in the morning,” said Peña-Larsen. “It would be Thursday morning around 10 if people were interested, we would have someone down there to meet with them, walk through the building and talk a little bit.”

An official at the Helena Police Department stated that they identified three suspects who were all juveniles. The case was handed over to the County Attorney’s Office and remains under review at this time.

All together, Rocky Head Start has five locations in Helena where they serve around 130 families with early childhood education who are experiencing homelessness, in foster care, receiving public assistance and at, below or a little above the poverty line, which is $27,750 for a family of four according to the Department of Health and Human Services 2022 poverty guidelines. They’re funded to be able to serve 192 families, but staffing shortages are a barrier.

“We are short-staffed by about 11 staff right now, so we have three classrooms that are closed and on the verge of potentially needing to close a fourth because we are running short-staffed,” said Peña-Larsen. “...Early childcare in general has been on the trajectory to be a staffing concern in the future, and the pandemic sped that up. Early childhood is what they’re calling a workforce crisis, and it’s nationwide, not just in Montana or Helena. It’s a field that’s underpaid and underappreciated but is necessary.”

Anyone interested in applying can go online or call Rocky Head Start at 406-457-7308. Peña-Larsen stated that she’d love to grab a coffee with anyone who wants to learn more; just call the number and ask for her.

The Rocky Head Start program is through the Rocky Mountain Development Council and has been around for 55 years serving the tri-county area at no cost to families who attend. There’s also Head Start locations in East Helena, Townsend and Whitehall. To donate to the Rocky Head Start program, go to https://www.rmdc.net/donation-funds/head-start.html.

“Head Start focuses on physical and oral health, positive social/emotional development, healthy nutrition, and access to a stable, nurturing, and encouraging environment and the roles they play in preparing children for success in school and life,” wrote Peña-Larsen about the program. “Head Start also focuses on supporting families to identify their strengths, work toward their goals, and recognize and build on their efforts to be their child’s first and most important teacher.”

Photos: Vandalism at Rocky Head Start program in Helena Vandalism 3 Vandalism 1 Vandalism 4 Vandalism 2 Vandalism 5