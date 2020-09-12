Vandalism to Helena veterans monument found on 9/11 anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sometime between the night of Sept. 10 and the morning of Sept. 11, vandals stole two flags and damaged the poles at the Lewis & Clark Veterans Monument at Memorial Park in Helena.

"I got the call at about 3:30 on Friday," related US Army Maj. Gen. Gene Prendergast (Ret.), chairman of the Lewis & Clark Memorial Foundation. "Someone had contacted Montana Flag and Pole, and they alerted the Helena Police Department to the damage to the poles and the missing flags.

"They tore off the covers and got into the guts of the mechanism that raises and lowers the flags, and stole the Marine Corps flag and the POW/MIA flag. They also tried to get into the First Special Service Force mechanism, but were unsuccessful."

Prendergast recounted that it "was already a somber day, being the anniversary of 9/11" and it felt "like a punch in the gut" when he learned about the vandalism to the memorial.

The Veterans Memorial was first built in 1949, and was rededicated in 2006. The monument contains the names of 105 L&C servicemen killed in action, including 75 from WWII, 13 in Korea, 12 from Vietnam and five in the War on Terror.