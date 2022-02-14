Valentine's Day cards add heart to the holiday for Helena-area seniors

Valentine’s Day had a little more heart once again this year for some residents of area nursing homes and assisted-living facilities and other senior citizens thanks to area schoolchildren who made nearly 1,200 cards calling Cupid into action and a couple of health care workers who delivered the special greetings.

Hazel Noonan and Christie Vulk, area managers with Encompass Health - Home, Health & Hospice, spent much of their Friday making stops at nearly a dozen facilities bringing Valentine’s cards made by students from 15 schools in East Helena, Clancy and Helena.

Noonan launched the project last year and decided it should continue. She said she had contacted the school district, which then put out the word to schools.

The cards were dropped off Friday at various facilities in Boulder, Clancy, Helena, Montana City and Townsend.

“They’re thrilled,” Noonan said, noting the simple card brings joy to the residents. She recalled that one woman “just lit up” and another said “I have been a kindergarten teacher for 28 years.”

“It’s a simple gesture that brightens up an individual’s day,” Noonan said.

Ellen Rauch, 80, a Touchmark on Saddle Drive resident, talked about her card in a telephone call later in the day.

“That was beautiful,” she said. “I showed it to my friends and everything. It was a fine card.”

She said she was not expecting it.

“I was surprised,” she said. “I didn’t think I did anything.”

Noonan and Vulk made 12 deliveries of the cards on Friday, with stops that included Touchmark, Rocky Mountain Development Council, Golden Options Care and the Masonic Home of Montana.

Noonan said they started picking up the cards on Wednesday.

Many of the cards carried messages that the recipient was “special.”

One that brought a smile to Noonan and Vulk was something of a riddle.

“What do stars and false teeth have in common?" the card's author asked.

"They both come out at night.”

Noonan said they showed that to the residents and shared a laugh. Vulk said one resident guessed the answer.

Noonan said they would likely continue the card delivery next year. Vulk said she enjoyed being part of it.

“It gives the kids something to think about and make somebody else’s day,” she said. “For the residents to receive this simple little gift that someone put their heart into makes is rewarding. I am happy to be a part of it.”

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

